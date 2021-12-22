All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
An Alarming Environmental Concern! Electronic Waste Processing Up By 4 Times, Yet 90% Remains Unprocessed

Image Credit: Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

An Alarming Environmental Concern! Electronic Waste Processing Up By 4 Times, Yet 90% Remains Unprocessed

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  22 Dec 2021 1:07 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India generated 1,014,961.2 tonnes of e-waste in 2019-2020, ranking third after USA and China. Electronic waste is becoming a critical public health emergency and environmental issue in the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India processed more than 3.4 lakh tonnes of electronic waste in 2020-2021 compared to 69,414 tonnes in 2017-18. The country has increased the collection and processing of e-waste by four times in four years. However, only 11 per cent of the waste is being recycled in the country.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data reveals that the generation of e-waste has been increasing over the past few years. India generated 1,014,961.2 tonnes of e-waste in 2019-2020, ranking third after USA and China. Electronic waste is becoming a critical public health emergency and environmental issue.

468 Authorized Recyclers

The CPCB has more than 468 authorized recyclers in 22 states and 2,808 collection points. The total capacity of 468 recyclers is more than 13 lakh tonnes, which is insufficient for the amount of waste generated in the country. India generated over 7 lakh tonnes of e-waste in 2017-18, which increased to 10 lakh tonnes by the end of 2020.

BK Soni, the CMD of Eco-Recycling, said, "The concern should be the pollution, not the quantity of waste generated because the moment our e-waste is higher, our economy gets better. The things to address are how you address the concern of unscientific processing and why processing is happening in a polluting manner. Why is so much of it not getting processed?" The Times of India quoted.

Gujarat Topped In E-Waste Processing

Gujarat processed most of the electronic waste, followed by Karnataka. Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu occupy the third, fourth, and fifth spots. According to Global E-waste Monitor- 2020 report, 53.6 million Metric Tonnes (Mt) is produced annually globally, which accounts for 7.3 kg per capita. Moreover, by 2030, the global e-waste market is expected to reach 74.7 mt, and the per capita waste is likely to increase to 9 kg.

Also Read: Karnataka's Anti- Conversion Bill: Freedom Of Religion Tested Like Never Before

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
India 
electronic waste 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X