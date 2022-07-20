Taj Mahal Becomes India's Biggest Money Grosser, Earns Nearly Rs 132 Crores In Last 3 Years

Taj Mahal or the 'monument of love' remains the highest revenue-generating monument in India. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that it has collected nearly ₹132 crores from selling tickets at the monument in the last three years.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all monuments and heritage sites were shut for months and had a restriction on the numbers of visitors, the crowning glory of India's tourism fetched over ₹9.5 crores in 2019-20, which was the highest revenue collection from a centrally protected historical building.

Contributes Nearly 24% Of ASI's Total Revenue

Earning from the Taj Mahal is nearly 24 per cent of total revenue generated by the ASI from the sale of entry tickets for three financial years from 2019 to 2022. In 2019-20, the income earned from the monument was ₹97.5 crores, whereas in 2021-22, it was ₹25.61 crores, The New Indian Express reported.



The ASI received additional ₹17.76 crores in the last three years with the sale of a separate entry permit costing ₹200 for the main mausoleum (marble enclosure), which houses replicas of the graves of the Mughal royalty. This new arrangement was introduced in December 2018.



The Survey manages and protects 3,693 monuments, including 143 ticketed sites, in the country.



All these protected sites and monuments were closed in March 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. After the pandemic subsided, the government opened heritage buildings, but some in containment zones remained closed for tourists.

Other Significant Revenue Grossers

Other significant revenue grossers are Red Fort and Qutub Minar in Delhi, which earned ₹6.01 crores and ₹5.07 crores, respectively, in 2021-2022. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASI's proceeds from 16th-century fort-palace in 2019-20 was ₹16.23 crore, and in 2020-21, it was ₹90 lakh.



The Survey earned ₹20.17 crore from selling tickets for Qutub Minar in 2019-20. During the pandemic year, the revenue from 12th-century brick minaret plummeted to ₹1.56 crore.



The Agra Fort, the Sun Temple at Konark, the group of monuments at Mamallapuram, Chittorgarh Fort, Khajuraho group of temples, Ellora Caves, Shaniwar Wada in Pune, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi also featured in the list of the highest revenue generating heritage sites of ASI.

Also Read: Heartwarming! Kerala Cop Helps NEET Aspirant Attend Exam On Time, Wins Praises For His Gesture



