SwasthGarbha: Know About Revolutionary App That Provides At-Home Medical Assistance For Pregnant Women

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Google Playstore (Representational)

28 Dec 2022

The SwasthGarbha app By IIT Roorkee & AIIMS Delhi assists expectant mothers by ensuring punctual antenatal care appointments, documenting each clinical test, and enhancing medication adherence.

To provide antenatal care and real-time medical support to pregnant women, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have collaborated with those at AIIMS Delhi to develop a mobile application called 'SwasthGarbh'. Officials have claimed that this is the first pregnancy app to provide immediate and much-needed access to doctor's advice. Not only is it clinically endorsed, but it is also credible.

The SwasthGarbh mobile app will offer all pregnant women real-time medical help and improve maternal-fetal health in response to the worrying rise in newborn mortality rates. It assists expectant mothers by guaranteeing punctual antenatal care appointments, documenting each clinical test, and enhancing medication adherence.

Women In Rural Areas To Benefit Most

Several women in rural areas still lack access to basic healthcare, let alone prenatal and neonatal care. Primary health centres (PHCs) are yet to serve villages in remote areas across the country.

Bhamragarh, a remote village in Maharashtra, requires pregnant women to walk 20 km on foot to consult a physician and further to consult a gynaecologist. At the time of delivery, since vehicles cannot reach the village, pregnant women are carried in makeshift stretchers (often made of bedsheets) for 20 km on foot. Such inaccessibility has led to miscarriages, stillbirths, and in some cases, the death of the mother.

Several pregnant women living in remote parts of India face similar difficulties. With the revolutionary Swastha Garbha app, these women and their families can access healthcare at the tip of their fingers without compromising health, money or time.

At-Home Consultation For Maternal-Fetal Safety

K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, said, "The utility of telemedicine in healthcare has been brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic. The smartphone, with over one billion users worldwide, has tremendous potential to transform the field of medical sciences and improve healthcare," reported The Economic Times.

The app will especially help during pandemic situations as patients will be afraid of visiting hospitals to seek consultations. They would instead prefer at-home healthcare, especially for the baby.

Rama Chaudhry, Dean (Research), AIIMS New Delhi, said that their goal is to make the app a common tool in every household, thus saving multiple maternal-fetal lives. She cited the clinical evaluation of 150 patients as evidence of the app's value in enhancing antenatal care quality and minimising problems. The patients who had downloaded the app had significantly more mean prenatal visits and better adherence to the WHO recommendations.

Additionally, it aids in providing patients with guidance about the creation of birth plans and the treatment of physiological issues related to pregnancy. In future, the developers will look at introducing mechanisms in the app where diseases or abnormalities can be predicted to get timely medical intervention.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Free Ultrasound, Breakfast For Pregnant Women During Check-Ups At Community Health Centres

