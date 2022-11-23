Uttar Pradesh: Free Ultrasound, Breakfast For Pregnant Women During Check-Ups At Community Health Centres

In July 2016, then Health Minister of India, JP Nadda, launched the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) to provide necessary aid and care to pregnant women. Under the programme, expecting mothers could avail of comprehensive and quality antenatal care free of cost.

Now, more than six years after the programme was introduced, women in Uttar Pradesh will get free ultrasound facilities along with breakfast during check-ups at the community health centres (CHCs) across the state. The announcement was made by deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday (November 21). Further, the National Health Commission will provide the necessary budget for implementing the programme.

Ultrasound Facilities Across UP

Under the collaboration of public and private sectors, the ultrasound facility will be started at those health centres which currently do not have any. Also called a sonogram, ultrasound is a prenatal test which uses sound waves to produce an image of the infant.

Using these visuals, the healthcare provider can check on the baby's health and development, assisting the mother accordingly through the pregnancy. Hence, the use of ultrasound is vital for these women who are availing of antenatal care under PMSMA.

Free Breakfast At Health Centre

A pregnant woman needs a proper diet and nutrition for herself and the baby. To ensure that women do not stay hungry while waiting for an ultrasound at the health centres or clinics, the UP government will provide them with breakfast free of cost.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Amita Shukla, a senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital, said, "Women commonly have a habit of not eating well, particularly while going out as they fail to assess how long it can take to return back. If breakfast is served at the health centre, it will ensure their nutritional needs are met for the day, when they come for check-ups."

