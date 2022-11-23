All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh: Free Ultrasound, Breakfast For Pregnant Women During Check-Ups At Community Health Centres

Image Credits: PMSMA, Pexels (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh: Free Ultrasound, Breakfast For Pregnant Women During Check-Ups At Community Health Centres

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Uttar Pradesh,  23 Nov 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan programme, pregnant women in the state can avail of comprehensive and quality antenatal care free of cost. The announcement was made by deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Monday.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In July 2016, then Health Minister of India, JP Nadda, launched the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) to provide necessary aid and care to pregnant women. Under the programme, expecting mothers could avail of comprehensive and quality antenatal care free of cost.

Now, more than six years after the programme was introduced, women in Uttar Pradesh will get free ultrasound facilities along with breakfast during check-ups at the community health centres (CHCs) across the state. The announcement was made by deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday (November 21). Further, the National Health Commission will provide the necessary budget for implementing the programme.

Ultrasound Facilities Across UP

Under the collaboration of public and private sectors, the ultrasound facility will be started at those health centres which currently do not have any. Also called a sonogram, ultrasound is a prenatal test which uses sound waves to produce an image of the infant.

Using these visuals, the healthcare provider can check on the baby's health and development, assisting the mother accordingly through the pregnancy. Hence, the use of ultrasound is vital for these women who are availing of antenatal care under PMSMA.

Free Breakfast At Health Centre

A pregnant woman needs a proper diet and nutrition for herself and the baby. To ensure that women do not stay hungry while waiting for an ultrasound at the health centres or clinics, the UP government will provide them with breakfast free of cost.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Amita Shukla, a senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital, said, "Women commonly have a habit of not eating well, particularly while going out as they fail to assess how long it can take to return back. If breakfast is served at the health centre, it will ensure their nutritional needs are met for the day, when they come for check-ups."

Also Read: Inspired By 'Kerala Model', Maharashtra To Hold Regular Exams For Classes 3 To 8 Starting Next Year

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
UttarPradesh 
ultrasound technology 
Pregnant 
Community Health Centre 

Must Reads

Lifting Barriers! 56-Year-Old In Saree Lifts Heavy-Weights & Leaves Netizens Inspired, Know More About Her
Bombay High Court Calls Exposed Manholes As 'Death Traps,' Orders BMC To Cover Immediately
Netizens Gave Ayushi Yadav's Murder Case 'Love Jihad' Spin, Police Clarifies It As Honor Killing
Indian Media Outlets Misreport Old Video Of French President Emmanuel Macron Being Slapped As Recent
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X