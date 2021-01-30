'Criticism Of Courts Growing, Everybody Is Doing It,' Says SC On Contempt Case Against Rachita Taneja

Criticism of courts was growing and everybody is doing it, said the Supreme Court on Friday, January 29, as it gave cartoonist Rachita Taneja three weeks time to file her reply on the plea seeking contempt action for her tweets about the judiciary.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Taneja, told the Supreme Court that criticism of court cannot be contempt, pointing out the cartoonist is only 25-years-old, Scroll.in reported.

"A criticism of the court is not contempt," Rohtagi said. "I don't know why the court has issued notice. The foundation of the court is much stronger."

"There is a public perception why the Supreme Court has taken up the case of a journalist on vacation," Rohatgi said, referring to the court hearing Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's plea during the Diwali vacations.

Taneja, the founder of webcomic Sanitary Panels, had made cartoons about Goswami's urgent hearing and criticised the SC for granting interim relief to the anchor.



The court had issued notice to Taneja on December 18 on a plea seeking contempt proceedings against her.

Later, Attorney General KK Venugopal had said that Taneja's tweets were not just an "audacious assault and insult to the institution, but also made a clear implication that the Supreme Court is biased towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party."



