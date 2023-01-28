Sukhoi & Mirage Fighter Jets Crash Near Gwalior; 1 Pilot Dead, 2 Ejected To Safety

In a tragic news, Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi 30MKI and the Mirage-2000 aircrafts crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena region during a routine training mission in the early morning of January 28. The accident killed a pilot and injured two who were ejected safely.

Sukhoi-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 were considered the backbone of the Indian Air Force, with the latter known for its role in the Balakot air strike of 2019. Amidst suspicions of a mid-air collision, an inquiry has been ordered to look into the cause of the accident.

Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission.

One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 28, 2023

Initial Reports Suggest Mid-Air Collision

The two aircrafts had reportedly taken off from the Gwalior air base, where an operational flying training exercise was underway. According to the IAF's statement, "One of the three pilots involved sustained fatal injuries."

The body parts of the deceased were found in the Pahargarh area. Morena District Collector Ankit Asthana conveyed that the other two pilots involved in the collision survived the crash. Debris of both aircraft had fallen in the Pahargarh area of the district, with some having fallen in the Bharatpur area in Rajasthan. An official inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

The IAF deeply regrets to inform that Wg Cdr Hanumanth Rao Sarathi suffered fatal injuries during the accident. All air warriors and the fraternity stand strongly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 28, 2023

While initial reports suggest the possibility of a mid-air collision, it has not been confirmed by either the Air Force or the local administration. All that is known of the crash is that it took place when both flights were flying a simulated combat mission at really high speeds. More details are expected to come out in the court of inquiry.

Locals And Air Force Join In Relief Work

Videos from the crash site shot by locals in Morena have gone viral on social media platforms, and it shows the smouldering debris of the aircraft strewn on the ground.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through a tweet conveyed that, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe."

मुरैना के कैलारस के पास वायुसेना के सुखोई-30 और मिराज-2000 विमानों के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की खबर अत्यंत दुखद है। मैंने स्थानीय प्रशासन को त्वरित बचाव एवं राहत कार्य में वायुसेना के सहयोग के निर्देश दिए हैं। विमानों के पायलट के सुरक्षित होने की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 28, 2023

According to a report by The Economic Times, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also been briefed about the crash by Indian Air Force Chief, and he had enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots who are being monitored closely.

