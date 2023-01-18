Is This Video From The Recent Plane Crash In Nepal? No, Viral Video Is From 2021

On January 15, 2023, a passenger plane with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal's Pokhara. Sixty-eight deaths are already confirmed, and five Indians were among those who were on the plane. No survivors have been found yet. Meanwhile, a video is being widely shared on social media claiming that it is of the Yeti Airlines aircraft crash that happened in Nepal on Sunday. The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim.

Claim:

In the video, flames can be seen emerging from a plane, after which it crashed and resulted in a massive explosion. Various social media users have shared this video with the claim that this video is from the recent Nepal Plane crash.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Tragic plane crash in #Pokhara is extremely shocking & painful. Deepest condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident #YetiAirlines #planecrash #Nepalcrash #Nepal #PokharaAirport #NepalPlaneCrashVideo."

Another user wrote, "Noticias Vespertinas #Video Del momento exacto en el cual se estrellaba el avión con 72 pasajeros en #Nepal #NepalPlaneCrashVideo #NepalPlaneCrash"



[English Translation: Evening News #Video of the exact moment in which the plane with 72 passengers crashed in #Nepal #NepalPlaneCrashVideo #NepalPlaneCrash]

📰Noticias Vespertinas #Video Del momento exacto en el cual se estrellaba el avión con 72 pasajeros en #Nepal #NepalPlaneCrashVideo #NepalPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/GM4nrc7mPz — Noticias Belen (@NoticiasBelen) January 16, 2023





Horrible visual disturbing video getting uploaded on soch media. new pokhra airport landing video was recorded by many Mobile users now getting viral.see one of the you will never want to fly again...#NepalPlaneCrashVideo pic.twitter.com/qe499xjvyT — Karmyogi Nitin 🧠 (@karmyogi_nitin) January 16, 2023

The Logical Indian received multiple requests on WhatsApp on our Fact Check helpline number 6364000343 to verify the viral claim.





Fact check

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is from 2021 and from Moscow, Russia.

We did a reverse image search during the initial investigation using the InVid tool. We divided the video into several keyframes and performed a reverse image search on each frame. We came across a tweet by a verified Twitter handle, with the name, "Breaking Aviation News and Videos," where the video was shared with the caption, " Ilyushin Il-112 crashes on approach to Kubinka Airport in Russia following an engine fire. Number of casualties currently unknown." It suggests that Ilyushin II-112 crashed while approaching Kubinka Airport in Russia and not Nepal.

Ilyushin Il-112 crashes on approach to Kubinka Airport in Russia following an engine fire. Number of casualties currently unknown. https://t.co/vhkSsOQMW3 pic.twitter.com/x5XIKoFBiC — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 17, 2021

Taking a cue from this tweet, we performed a keyword search on google and came across several media reports citing this crash. According to the report by Air Data News published on August 17, 2021, the prototype of the Ilyushin Il-112V military transport plane crashed in a region near Moscow. The aircraft had three occupants on board who died in this accident. The Il-112V is a high-wing twin-engine turboprop developed to replace the old Antonov An-26/32 used by the Russian Air Force.

Further, we also found a video report published by India Today on this incident. Click here to watch the video.

Conclusion

It is evident from our investigation that the video does not show visuals from a recent plane crash in Nepal, but is a two-year-old video of an airplane crash in Russia. Hence, the viral claim is false.



