Caste discrimination
Suicides Among Unemployed, Farmers Crossed 3,000 In COVID First Wave: Govt

Image Credits: Unsplash 

Trending
Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Creatives: Devyani Madaik

India,  10 Feb 2022 6:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Among states, Maharashtra witnessed a maximum number of suicides in farmers. The state was on top of the list in 2020 with 1,341 deaths, followed by Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

More than 3,000 people died by suicide during the first wave of COVID-19 due to unemployment. This is the maximum number of suicides in recent years, with the toll crossing the 3,000-mark, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed. The data was cited by the Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai on Wednesday, February 9.

The minister responded to a query raised in Rajya Sabha regarding the number of people who claimed their lives due to unemployment in 2020.

Increase In One Year

According to The Indian Express, around 1.53 lakh people claimed their lives. The number went up from 1.39 lakh the previous year, in 2019. Bankruptcy and indebtedness claimed 16,091 lives between 2018-2020, with 4,970 people in 2018, 5,908 in 2019, and 5,213 in 2020, respectively.

Annual Increase

The fatalities reported in 2019 were 2,851; 2,741 in 2018; 2,404 in 2017; 2,298 in 2016; 2,723 in 2015; and 2,207 in 2014. Under the BJP government (2014-2020) nearly 18,772 deaths were reported, an average of 2,681 deaths per year.

States With Maximum Cases

The maximum number of suicides reported from Karnataka with 720, Maharashtra at 625, Tamil Nadu had 336 people, Assam with 234, and Uttar Pradesh at 227.

Farmers Deaths Maximum

Maharashtra witnessed maximum suicides among farmers annually; the state was on top of the list in 2020 with 1,341 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 1,025 deaths, Telangana with 947, Andhra Pradesh with 782 deaths, and Tamil Nadu with 524 fatalities.

Opposition party members have alleged the central government is not taking cognisance of the issue. The centre has not mentioned the matter in the recent Budget as well.

However, the government said it had introduced several flagship programs to address the burden of mental disorders, such as the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) under NMHP, and so forth.

Nityanand Rai said the programs had provided suicide prevention services, workplace stress management, life skills training and counselling in schools and colleges.

Also Read: Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Refuses Allowing Girls To Attend Class; Refers Matter To Larger Bench

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Suicides 
Unemployed 
Farmers 
COVID-19 

