Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Refuses Allowing Girls To Attend Class; Refers Matter To Larger Bench

Trending
Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Refuses Allowing Girls To Attend Class; Refers Matter To Larger Bench

Karnataka,  9 Feb 2022 11:21 AM GMT

The court said that the matter required consideration of a larger bench, as it raised constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.

The Karnataka High Court, on Wednesday, February 9, heard a batch of petitions in the Hijab row, filed by students of a Karnataka college alleging that they were barred from entering campuses and classrooms wearing the Hijab. The single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit refused to pass interim orders permitting girls to attend colleges wearing Hijab and referred the matter to the larger bench, Bar and Bench reported.

Excluding Students Disadvantageous

Petitioners' lawyer, Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, urged the court to grant the students interim relief until then. Hegde said that the students were left with two months of their academic year, which would be disadvantageous to exclude them.

"We need to find a way that no girl child is deprived of education...Today what is important is that peace comes, Constitutional fraternity returns to the college, and no heavens will fall for two months," Hegde said.

Issue Raised Constitutional Questions

The court said that such a matter required consideration of a larger bench, as it raised constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.

"The wisdom emanating from neighbouring High Court judgments needs to be treated," Justice Dixit said.

Hence, the case is being referred to a panel of judges to be led by the Chief Justice of the high court.

Listen To Both Parties

Representing the college development committee, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya said that students' questions raised in the petitions filed fall under Justice Dixit's roster. He urged the court to decide the matter after hearing the parties.

Hijab Row Intensifies

The hijab row has refused to die down in Karnataka and has gained momentum with the protest spreading to other colleges in the southern state.

The issue erupted a month ago when six Muslim students of Government Girls PU College in Udupi alleged that they were barred from entering campuses and classrooms wearing the Hijab. Right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim girls wearing the Hijab to class.

As the issue intensifies, several prominent people have come forward to support the Muslim students, while many said that the uniform code was strictly followed.

Also Read: Laws To Protect Women Being Misused With False Plaints To Implicate Husband, Family: SC

