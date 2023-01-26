All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
BBC Documentary Row: After JNU Ruckus, Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia Heats Up Amid Student Protest & Detention

Image Credit: Twitter, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

BBC Documentary Row: After JNU Ruckus, Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia Heats Up Amid Student Protest & Detention

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  26 Jan 2023 9:06 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Despite the ban on BBC’s documentary by the government and university authorities, the student body of JMI decided to screen ‘India: The Modi Question’, which was cancelled after students saw a crackdown from police and authorities, in which several were detained.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The Students Federation of India (SFI) unit of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday (January 25) decided to organise the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6 pm inside the campus despite notice from authorities to avoid gatherings inside the campus.

The students had to cancel the screening after a crackdown by the police and university authorities. The university administration denied the screening of ‘India: The Modi Question’ in an official notice which mentioned that there should be no gathering on the university premises without the permission of concerned authorities.

Students alleged that four members of JMI’s SFI- affiliated with the Communist Party of India (M), were manhandled by the university proctor on the screening day. Following this, the students called for a protest outside the university at 4:30 pm, but the gates shut before the same, not allowing any movement of students.

However, four students of JMI managed to cross the gates and shouted slogans in protest of the university administration, which denied them permission to screen the BBC documentary. The police immediately detained them to peace down the situation.

Heavy Police Deployment

In response, as many as 70 students gathered near the university gate and protested the detention of four activists over the proposed screening of a BBC documentary, The Tribune reported. As the security was tightened up already by the Delhi police and police vans for detention and tear gas were present, all 70 students were detained already.

During the time, police personnel was seen detaining the protesting students, and a ruckus prevailed. A similar situation was seen at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where students called for a screening of the BBC documentary.

Last Friday, the central government directed the social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter to ban the links related to the BBC documentary that criticised the tenure of PM Narendra Modi as the CM of Gujarat, especially relating to the 2002 riots. The ministry of external affairs called it a propaganda campaign. However, there is no official notice from the centre to block the documentary from screening in the country.

Also Read: Dilip Mahalanabis, Man Who Pioneered Use Of ORS & Saved Over 5 Cr Lives To Be Conferred With Padma Vibhushan

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
BBC Documentary 
BBC PM Modi 
Jamia Millia Islamia 
JNU BBC Row 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X