BBC Documentary Row: After JNU Ruckus, Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia Heats Up Amid Student Protest & Detention

The Students Federation of India (SFI) unit of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday (January 25) decided to organise the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6 pm inside the campus despite notice from authorities to avoid gatherings inside the campus.

The students had to cancel the screening after a crackdown by the police and university authorities. The university administration denied the screening of ‘India: The Modi Question’ in an official notice which mentioned that there should be no gathering on the university premises without the permission of concerned authorities.

Students alleged that four members of JMI’s SFI- affiliated with the Communist Party of India (M), were manhandled by the university proctor on the screening day. Following this, the students called for a protest outside the university at 4:30 pm, but the gates shut before the same, not allowing any movement of students.

However, four students of JMI managed to cross the gates and shouted slogans in protest of the university administration, which denied them permission to screen the BBC documentary. The police immediately detained them to peace down the situation.



Heavy Police Deployment

In response, as many as 70 students gathered near the university gate and protested the detention of four activists over the proposed screening of a BBC documentary, The Tribune reported. As the security was tightened up already by the Delhi police and police vans for detention and tear gas were present, all 70 students were detained already.

During the time, police personnel was seen detaining the protesting students, and a ruckus prevailed. A similar situation was seen at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where students called for a screening of the BBC documentary.

Last Friday, the central government directed the social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter to ban the links related to the BBC documentary that criticised the tenure of PM Narendra Modi as the CM of Gujarat, especially relating to the 2002 riots. The ministry of external affairs called it a propaganda campaign. However, there is no official notice from the centre to block the documentary from screening in the country.

Also Read: Dilip Mahalanabis, Man Who Pioneered Use Of ORS & Saved Over 5 Cr Lives To Be Conferred With Padma Vibhushan