'Hell Bent On Cancelling My Degree': Student Activist Safoora Zargar Accuses Jamia Over Cancellation Of Admission 

Safoora Zargar is a student activist and M.Phil student of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, who was among the accused of the 2020 Delhi Riots. She was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for having protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and was taken into custody while she was pregnant.

The popular face during the Delhi protests recently took to her Twitter profile to point out how quickly her admission cancellation was approved at the JMI. Cancellation of an M.Phil thesis, which according to her moves at snail's speed, was instantly approved, citing "unsatisfactory progress". While the University responded that the decision was unanimously taken under the consultation of several boards and Committees, Zargar would be moving ahead with remedial actions against the cancellation.

"Unsatisfactory Progress" According To JMI Standards

Zargar had enrolled with the Department of Sociology in the integrated MPhil/PhD programme.

A notification by the Office of the Dean, dated August 26, stated that the thesis stood cancelled with effect from August 22 as the candidate had failed to submit the dissertation within the maximum stipulated time of five semesters. The notification further clarified that the action was taken under the recommendation of the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) and as approved by the department's Board of Studies, which is the highest decision-making body of the department.

The cancellation notification also marked her performance "unsatisfactory" in the progress report and claimed that she had not applied for an extension as a woman scholar' before the stipulated time. Despite having provided an additional semester of Covid extension, Safoora did not meet the requisites, as alleged by the University administration.

Zargar's response

Through her Twitter profile, Zargar conveyed that the cancellation "breaks my heart but not my spirit". She alleged that the usually snail-paced Jamia administration was quick to move to cancel her admission, forgoing all due process.

Earlier in the week, she had also written to the Jamia Vice Chancellor that she was being subjected to undue harassment and ridicule from the administration. With the issuance of the cancellation notice, she tweeted that the University was in "clear violation of the guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC)". As reported by The Telegraph, the guidelines permit five consecutive Covid extensions, and Safoora has been provided only one.

She claims that she was forced to apply for an extension under the women scholar category, only to put it on hold for about eight months and be denied months later. Accusing the department of malafide intentions, she said that she would be taking all the available remedial actions.

However, as per the statement issued by the University, the extension issued for Safoora had expired, and there are no provisions for further Covid extensions as the scholar claimed.

