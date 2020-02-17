Fact Check: No, Student Carrying Stone In Viral CCTV Footage Is Not One Who Was Shot At Jamia

A WhatsApp forward, a tweet from a verified account, claiming that one of the Jamia students seen in the viral CCTV footage is Shadab Farooq, who got shot by the Jamia shooter, is doing rounds on social media.

The tweet by a Vikrant Kumar asks the question whether the person seen in the video is Shadab.

This claim has been retweeted over 6,000 times and has also gone viral on Facebook.

Several videos propagating the misleading claim has been doing the rounds in social media.







Same guy here no? https://t.co/lPkOgUZjPm — Mad Scientist (@solarpower4all) February 16, 2020

Claim:



Jamia student seen in viral footage is Shadab Farooq, who got shot by the Jamia Shooter

Fact Check:

Shadab Farooq and the student seen in the video are two different people.

The person in the video has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, a PhD candidate from the Political Science Department in Social Science faculty under Professor Kadloor Savitri at the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The Logical Indian tried reaching out to Bhat. His friends confirmed his identity but stated that he did not want to be contacted. He has taken down his social media accounts.

Facebook posts identifying him have also surfaced.





"I was the student of the same department from 2015-17. Bhat got into PhD in 2017. Although we never contacted each other. My juniors, batchmates and seniors are still there who helped in recognising him," Rahul Tiwari a former student of the Political Science department at the Jamia Millia Islamia University told The Logical Indian.

On the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Bhat's name has been listed out amongst the PhD students.



A reply from one of Shadab Farooq's friend to the viral tweet places him elsewhere on the night of 15th December and not on the Jamia campus.



He was at the Jashn-e-Rekhta, which is an Urdu poetry event, till 6:30 pm that was held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi on 15th December, Monazza Aarfa told The Logical Indian.

Aarfa also provided us with pictures from the event.

The date and time stamp clearly shows that Farooq was a part of that event.





Therefore, Shadab is not the person from the CCTV footage.



The claim is being used to mislead people.

