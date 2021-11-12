All section
Caste discrimination
Story Of Padma Shri Awardee Chultim Chonjor And How He Single-Handedly Built 38 KM Road​

Image Credit: Takeonedigitalnetwork

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Story Of Padma Shri Awardee Chultim Chonjor And How He Single-Handedly Built 38 KM Road​

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

India,  12 Nov 2021 3:35 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Chultim Chonjor belongs to a remote village located at Stongde in the Zaskar Valley of the Kargil region and is a retired government employee from the State handicrafts department.

This year's Padma awards shone the spotlight on unsung heroes. Among the 102 individuals, Chultim Chonjor is a 60-year-old social activist who was awarded Padma Shri. He constructed a 38 Km road single-handedly connecting paths from Ramjak to Kargyak in the remote area of the Zaskar region of Kargil.

Tsultrim's Journey Of Constructing The Road Single-Handedly

Chultim Chonjor belongs to a remote village located at Stongde in the Zaskar Valley of the Kargil region and is a retired government employee from the State handicrafts department. He served from 1965 to 2000 and was always unhappy regarding the remoteness of their area for the Indian landmass. This area was located at an altitude ranging from 11,500 to 23,000 feet above sea level falls under the Kargil district.

Because of the remoteness of this region, it was always neglected by state and central administration. After applying for so many pleas to the authorities, Chhonjor decided to construct the road single-handedly which will make a little difference for his villagers and also for the people staying in the nearer regions.

Chonjor spent his life savings of Rs 57 lakh and sold all his ancestral properties and with the help of five donkeys and JCB Machine constructed the 38 KM route from Ramjak area of J&K to Kargyak village in Zaskar region road single-handedly from May 2014 to June 2017. He has also received financial support from the local people of the village. Later, the Border Road Organisation constructed the road.

He had faced many climatic challenges and health challenges during this project as he was allowed to work only in 4-5 months as the temperature was minus degrees in the other months in that region.

A True Inspiration

Spending all his life savings, it's tough for him to bear the daily expenses of his life. He believes in simple living and is provided with a monthly pension from the government on which he bears all his daily expenses as reported by The Tribune.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil honoured him "for playing an extraordinary role to construct a rod between Padum to Darcha" alone. The Ladakh administrative department recommended Tsultrim Chonjor to the Government of India for the prestigious award.

Also Read: NHRC's Debate On If 'Human Rights Are Stumbling Block' Sparks Social Media Outrage

