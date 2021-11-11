NHRC's Debate On If 'Human Rights Are Stumbling Block' Sparks Social Media Outrage

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) organised an annual debate competition on November 9 for the central paramilitary forces on the topic "Are human rights a stumbling block in fighting evils like terrorism and Naxalism?" However, this has sparked massive outrage on social media with netizens questioning its purpose.

Speaking at the annual debate competition, commission chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra stated that there is a need for the security forces to observe a balance to ensure proportionate application of force while conducting their operations. "A due process of law to punish the guilty should be observed," Justice Mishra has been quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Topic: "Are human rights a stumbling block in fighting evils like terrorism & naxalism".@ANI @PTI_News @PIB_India — NHRC India (@India_NHRC) November 9, 2021

'No Room For Fake Encounters And Instant Justice'

Mishra then went on to say how the armed forces can't adopt the same methods as terrorists may do to defend themselves putting the lives of innocent civilians at risk while adding that "there is no room for fake encounters and instant justice".

While speaking about the topic of debate, the Chairperson stated that the arguments that are given by the security personnel for and against the motion during the debate were of a "very high standard and indicate their sensibility and understanding of the respect human rights require to be given during their operations."

The Social Media Outrage

Several individuals took to Twitter and pointed out the irony of the situation and the topic of the debate organised by the National Human Rights Commission.

What a shame @India_NHRC !!!! The topic itself is an indication of your 'being' and 'becoming'...

Jai Hind https://t.co/DQB1goZmyE — Manoj Kumar Jha (@manojkjhadu) November 9, 2021

You are literally the National Human Rights Commission of the country. Meant to protect rights, not debate 'stumbling blocks' https://t.co/Vj1aCqMWpp — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) November 9, 2021

Human rights are suspended under AFSPA which has been in force in Naga Hills since 1958. After all these decades finally Modi govt signed framework agreement for POLITICAL solution. So just do your job NHRC. https://t.co/YZOY6p6Z0X — Samrat X সম্রাট (@MrSamratX) November 9, 2021

Jai ho NHRC. You sound like Gestapo https://t.co/2lyh41GWdS — Dr. Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) November 9, 2021

The Assam Rifles were the overall best team trophy after securing the final round of the debate – both in English and Hindi.

