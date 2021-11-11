All section
Photo Credit: NHRC On Twitter

The Logical Indian Crew

NHRC's Debate On If 'Human Rights Are Stumbling Block' Sparks Social Media Outrage

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  11 Nov 2021 10:48 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

While speaking about the topic, commission chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra said that the arguments that were given by the security personnel for and against the motion during the debate were of a very high standard and indicated their sensibility and understanding of the human rights required to be given during their operations.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) organised an annual debate competition on November 9 for the central paramilitary forces on the topic "Are human rights a stumbling block in fighting evils like terrorism and Naxalism?" However, this has sparked massive outrage on social media with netizens questioning its purpose.

Speaking at the annual debate competition, commission chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra stated that there is a need for the security forces to observe a balance to ensure proportionate application of force while conducting their operations. "A due process of law to punish the guilty should be observed," Justice Mishra has been quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

'No Room For Fake Encounters And Instant Justice'

Mishra then went on to say how the armed forces can't adopt the same methods as terrorists may do to defend themselves putting the lives of innocent civilians at risk while adding that "there is no room for fake encounters and instant justice".

While speaking about the topic of debate, the Chairperson stated that the arguments that are given by the security personnel for and against the motion during the debate were of a "very high standard and indicate their sensibility and understanding of the respect human rights require to be given during their operations."

The Social Media Outrage

Several individuals took to Twitter and pointed out the irony of the situation and the topic of the debate organised by the National Human Rights Commission.

The Assam Rifles were the overall best team trophy after securing the final round of the debate – both in English and Hindi.

