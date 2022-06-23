All section
Alarming! Steep Rise In Daily COVID Cases As India Reports 38 Deaths In 24 Hours

Image Credit: Pixabay, Unsplash, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
Alarming! Steep Rise In Daily COVID Cases As India Reports 38 Deaths In 24 Hours

23 Jun 2022

Covid-19 cases have increased exponentially since June, and India's daily positivity rate now stands at 2.03%, with more than 13,000 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There has been a pattern of an exponential rise in Covid-19 infection recently. The number of deaths that occurred was 38, and the number of cases reported stood at 13,313 in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India's active cases total up to 83,990. It also informed that 10,972 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 98.6 per cent.

Cause For Concern

The Health Ministry has recorded the daily positivity rate of India at 2.03 per cent. However, the weekly positivity rate has come closer to almost three with 2.81 per cent, which might be concerning. The death toll has also reached 5,24,941, as reported by NDTV.

The capital city, Delhi's positivity rate stands at 7.08 per cent even though there has been a dip in new active cases with only 928 reported, the lowest ever since mid-June, as cited in The Indian Express.

While Mumbai recorded 1,648 new cases taking the total number of active cases to 13,501 in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari have also tested positive for Covid-19 with an ongoing political crisis on their hands.

Handling With Caution

So far, by the Indian government, 196.62 doses of vaccine have been administered to the citizens under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive by the Centre. Around 6,56,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, totalling 85.94 crores covid tests in the country. The Centre has also been supplying 75 per cent of all Covid-19 vaccines to the states and Union Territories (UT) free of cost, intending to universalise the vaccine access.

During the recent increase in infection across India, the Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, has further recommended states observe appropriate Covid-19 practices strictly and strengthen testing, clinical management, vaccination, surveillance and mitigation measures. The Union Health Minister is set to chair a review meeting today with experts to address the rise in cases.

Also Read: Plastic Industry Can Recruit 1 Lakh Agniveers Upon Their Tenure Completion With Armed Forces: Plastindia

Covid 19 
Increase 
Cases 
Omicron 
India 

