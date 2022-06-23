All section
Caste discrimination
Plastic Industry Can Recruit 1 Lakh Agniveers Upon Their Tenure Completion With Armed Forces: Plastindia

Picture Credit: Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Plastic Industry Can Recruit 1 Lakh Agniveers Upon Their Tenure Completion With Armed Forces: Plastindia

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  23 Jun 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Plastindia Foundation has announced that the plastic industry can recruit one-lakh Agniveers upon completion of their four-year term with the Indian armed forces. The industry has already given employment to four million people directly and to 40 million people indirectly across the country.

An apex body of all plastic associations and manufacturers in India, Plastindia Foundation, announced on June 22 that the plastic industry could accommodate nearly one lakh Agniveers upon completing a four-year term with the Indian armed forces. The plastic industry already provides direct employment to nearly four million people and employment to 40 million people indirectly across India.

The Plastindia Foundation has claimed that the plastic industry in India comprises over 50,000 processing units. In the last three decades, plastic production and consumption have increased significantly. With the industry growth, the demand for manpower is also in the surge, India Today reported.

The President of Plastindia Foundation, Jigish Joshi, said, "The industry today comprises more than 50,000 processing units. The Indian plastics industry is overgrowing, with production and consumption increasing manifold in the last three decades. The vibrant industry needs a young and dynamic workforce to drive growth. We are delighted to announce that we can induct at least one lakh Agniveers in the industry," said Jigish Doshi, President, Plastindia Foundation.

Agniveers Future After 4 Years?

After the launch of the Agneepath scheme by the government of India, the aspirant of the Indian armed forces has questioned the scheme as 'what they will do after four-year term completion with the army?' According to the scheme, 75 per cent of total Agniveers will be dropped, and the armed forces will take only 25 per cent upon completion of their four-year service.

Many private enterprises across the country have given hope to the Agniveers for employment opportunities. The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, reacted to the scheme and said, "Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year, I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit trained, capable young people."

In reply to Anand Mahindra, the chairman of RPG Entreprises, Harsh Goenka also extended employment opportunities for Agniveers. He Tweeted, "The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future."

Political Turmoil Over Agneepath Scheme

Many violent protests took place over the induction of the Agneepath scheme by the government of India. Many protestors were seen vandalizing the public properties like trains of Indian Railways, state government public buses, and other properties. The violent protest has now reached more than 20 states in the country. The opposition political parties like Indian National Congress (INC) and Aam Adami Party (AAP) have vehemently opposed the scheme. The Rajasthan government has also passed a resolution in the assembly seeking immediate withdrawal of the Agneepath scheme. The opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, mentioned that this scheme would further weaken our country's armed forces.

Also Read: From Bad To Worse: Sri Lanka Schools, Govt Offices Closed Amid Major Fuel Crisis

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Agneepath Scheme 
Private Jobs for Agniveers 
Agniveer 

