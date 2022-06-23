Plastic Industry Can Recruit 1 Lakh Agniveers Upon Their Tenure Completion With Armed Forces: Plastindia

An apex body of all plastic associations and manufacturers in India, Plastindia Foundation, announced on June 22 that the plastic industry could accommodate nearly one lakh Agniveers upon completing a four-year term with the Indian armed forces. The plastic industry already provides direct employment to nearly four million people and employment to 40 million people indirectly across India.



The Plastindia Foundation has claimed that the plastic industry in India comprises over 50,000 processing units. In the last three decades, plastic production and consumption have increased significantly. With the industry growth, the demand for manpower is also in the surge, India Today reported.

The President of Plastindia Foundation, Jigish Joshi, said, "The industry today comprises more than 50,000 processing units. The Indian plastics industry is overgrowing, with production and consumption increasing manifold in the last three decades. The vibrant industry needs a young and dynamic workforce to drive growth. We are delighted to announce that we can induct at least one lakh Agniveers in the industry," said Jigish Doshi, President, Plastindia Foundation.

Agniveers Future After 4 Years?

After the launch of the Agneepath scheme by the government of India, the aspirant of the Indian armed forces has questioned the scheme as 'what they will do after four-year term completion with the army?' According to the scheme, 75 per cent of total Agniveers will be dropped, and the armed forces will take only 25 per cent upon completion of their four-year service.

Many private enterprises across the country have given hope to the Agniveers for employment opportunities. The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, reacted to the scheme and said, "Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year, I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit trained, capable young people."

Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

In reply to Anand Mahindra, the chairman of RPG Entreprises, Harsh Goenka also extended employment opportunities for Agniveers. He Tweeted, "The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future."

The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future. https://t.co/PE7Hc1y1W9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 20, 2022

Political Turmoil Over Agneepath Scheme

Many violent protests took place over the induction of the Agneepath scheme by the government of India. Many protestors were seen vandalizing the public properties like trains of Indian Railways, state government public buses, and other properties. The violent protest has now reached more than 20 states in the country. The opposition political parties like Indian National Congress (INC) and Aam Adami Party (AAP) have vehemently opposed the scheme. The Rajasthan government has also passed a resolution in the assembly seeking immediate withdrawal of the Agneepath scheme. The opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, mentioned that this scheme would further weaken our country's armed forces.

चीन की सेना हमारे हिंदुस्तान की धरती पर बैठी है।



प्रधानमंत्री जी, सच्ची देशभक्ति सेना को मज़बूत करने में है लेकिन आप एक 'नए धोखे' से सेना को कमज़ोर कर रहे हैं।



देश के भविष्य को बचाने के इस आंदोलन में, हम युवाओं के साथ हैं।



मैं फिर कह रहा हूं, आपको 'अग्निपथ' वापस लेना ही होगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2022

Also Read: From Bad To Worse: Sri Lanka Schools, Govt Offices Closed Amid Major Fuel Crisis