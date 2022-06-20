All section
Sri Lanka: A Look At The Damage Control Policies Implemented By New Government To Avert Economic Crisis

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Twitter

Sri Lanka: A Look At The Damage Control Policies Implemented By New Government To Avert Economic Crisis

20 Jun 2022

From the Army tilling 1,500 acres of land for food production to government offices being shut and schools shifting online to curb fuel consumption, here are a few mitigation policies the new government has adopted.

Amid a severe economic crisis with a shortage of food, fuel, medicines, etc., the newly appointed Sri Lankan government has taken various measures to address the imminent problems. The national Army will be engaged in farming around 1,500 acres of land to increase domestic food production.

The government has also ordered both private and public schools to be shifted online and government offices to close down to conserve fuel on transport.

Schools And Offices Shut

Sri Lanka government has requested all schools within Colombo city to close and shift to online classes for the next week as severe power cuts of 13 hours have been occurring.

The public offices were also to be shut down from Monday, for the Sri Lankan government has announced a shut-down of all public sector offices except for healthcare and hospitals from next week, beginning Monday, to reduce transportation amidst severe fuel shortage.

The Public Administration and Home Affairs Ministry stated on Friday, June 17, "Taking into consideration the severe limits on fuel supply, the weak public transport system and the difficulty in using private vehicles; this circular allows minimal staff to report to work from Monday," as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Authorities have further given public officials one leave per week for three months to work in agriculture amid the food crisis.

Green Agriculture Steering Committee

The Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, stated on Friday, June 17, that food scarcity could affect approximately four to five million people.

United Nations World Food Programme, on June 16, warned that there is a 'potential humanitarian crisis' as four out of five people have begun skipping meals due to unaffordability. Green Agriculture Steering Committee was formed on June 16 by the Sri Lankan Army to provide food security, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Major General Jagath Kodithuwakku's Chief of Staff will oversee the project. The Army is expected to weed, till and prepare cultivation beds of a few selected seeds by collaborating with agricultural experts to increase food production in minimum time. This move has led to all Security Forces and troops mobilising for the food production project at the regional level.

Also Read: Justice Ranjana Desai: From Family's Opposition For Practising Law To The Chairperson Of Press Council Of India

Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Economic Crisis 
Mitigation Policies 
Food Shortage 
Fuel Scarcity 
Sri Lanka 

