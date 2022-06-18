All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Justice Ranjana Desai: From Familys Opposition For Practising Law To The Chairperson Of Press Council Of India

Image Credit- Twitter, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Justice Ranjana Desai: From Family's Opposition For Practising Law To The Chairperson Of Press Council Of India

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  18 Jun 2022 1:09 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The 72-year-old retired Supreme Court judge has become the first woman to be appointed as the Chairperson of the Press Council of India (PCI). Here's the inspiring journey of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ranjana Prakash Desai has become the first woman to be appointed as the Chairperson of the Press Council of India (PCI), with a formal announcement and gazette notification by the Government's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The 72-year-old retired Supreme Court judge was cleared by a committee comprising Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PCI member Prakash Dubey, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The post has been empty since Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad completed his term and left office in November 2021, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Background Of The Lawyer

Coming from a two-generation lawyer family on her maternal side and a renowned criminal lawyer for a father, Justice Desai and her two sisters were brought up in a very liberal environment, with freedom and support. However, she was shocked when her family opposed her decision to become a lawyer, too, especially her father and maternal uncle.

In an article she wrote for Bar and Bench, she said that her father was only being protective of her. He asked her if she would be able to deal with the kind of people that would walk into her office. He tried to persuade her to go to the London School of Economics for further education.

She also recalled the day she wanted to go to court with her father and how "shattered" she was when he wasn't too keen on that idea.

However, she had the constant support and push from her mother, who told her that if she wanted to do law, not even her father could stop her and that she should go to the Bar Council. She ended up sitting in the office of one of her barrister cousins who was leaving for the USA.

She started work in a small room of a building in Fort, Bombay, with a hunger for work, and after she won her first case of a bail plea, her father supported her completely.

Struggles With Career

Desai had graduated from Elphinstone College, after which she graduated in law from the Government Law College in Mumbai. She had enrolled in the Bar in 1973 and started practising before the Bombay High Court. She had an unsuccessful phase on the Original Side of the Bombay High Court, where being a woman became a drawback and obstacle for her.

After a junior got appointed as the Additional Government Pleader, when it was expected that she would be chosen, she was very close to resigning, which she didn't after a request from the Advocate General of Maharashtra.

Even after she was appointed the Government Pleader of the Appellate Side, she faced opposition and scepticism about whether she would be able to handle the work and the pressure, and she proved them wrong.

She was then appointed as a judge in the Bombay High Court in 1996 and received her Supreme Court judge nomination in 2011, which she retired from in 2014, as reported by Tribune.

She was then appointed as the Chairperson of the Electricity Appellate Tribunal for three years and the Chairperson of the Advance Ruling Authority [Income Tax] for the year after that, as reported by Deccan Herald.

Landmark Judgements

Justice Desai has been at the forefront of the judgements that she's been a part of. In the most recent cases that she's led, she was the head of the five-member panel formed by the Uttarakhand Government to examine the state's personal laws and effectively implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

She was recently also the head of the Delimitation Commission on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which was set up to assess and redraw the Assembly constituencies of the region. She also chaired the Lokpal Appointment committee constituted by the Government to search for members and a Chairperson who would make up India's anti-corruption agency, Lokpal, in 2020.

In 2013, she was one of the members of a three-member panel of the Supreme Court which ruled that elections should have a 'none-of-the-above' vote option, which would lead to a systemic change in polling, forcing parties to bring forward clean, effective candidates, as reported by The Hindu.

She was also part of the bench that ruled that women lawyers can appeal against harassment in a courtroom in a 2013 judgement. She was one of many SC judges who reprimanded a lower court for deeming 'wife-beating' as a normal facet of life in 2013. In 2012, she was a part of the bench that ordered the ruling Government to end the Haj Subsidy by the year 2022.

Also Read: First-Of-Its-Kind! India To Conduct Mega-Coastal Cleanup Drive Across 75 Beaches For 75 Days

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Justice 
Ranjana Prakash Desai 
Chairperson 
Press Council of India 

Must Reads

Justice Ranjana Desai: From Family's Opposition For Practising Law To The Chairperson Of Press Council Of India
What Happened To The Adopted Son Of Rani Laxmi Bai After She Achieved Martyrdom?
Old Video Of Muslim Man Being Brutally Beaten By Cops During Covid Shared With Misleading Communal Claim
First-Of-Its-Kind! India To Conduct Mega-Coastal Cleanup Drive Across 75 Beaches For 75 Days
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X