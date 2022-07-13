All section
Caste discrimination
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees Country, Resignation Still Awaited

Picture Credit: Twitter/ AJ Plus, Wikimedia

Trending
Others/World,  13 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the island nation on a military jet amid massive protests by citizens over the economic crisis. Failing to mark the commitment, his resignation from the president post the parliament is still pending.

The Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the island nation with the first lady on a military jet amid massive protests over the economic crisis. According to officials, the country's Air Force provided an aircraft for the president and his wife to leave for the Maldives with two security officials on Wednesday morning. Both of them arrived at the capital city of Maldives, Male, at around 03:00 (22:00 GMT).

As per the commitment made, president Rajapaksa was supposed to submit his resignation in the parliament today, July 13, but the Lankan parliament hasn't received his resignation yet. However, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that the election for a new president would be conducted on July 20 in the parliament, and the current president is likely to resign by tomorrow, July 13, 2022.

The island nation's president was compelled to flee the country after a massive protest broke out on July 9. The protesters entered the president's residence and railed against the government for failing to handle the country. According to a report by The Indian Express, Rajapaksa is currently in the capital city of Maldives, but he will travel to the third country soon. Along with the president, his brother, Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, has also left Sri Lanka and is heading toward the United States of America (USA).

India's Plays Supporting Role

Being a neighbour country to Sri Lanka, India has extended support to revamp the country socially and economically. The Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar in Thiruvananthapuram, said, "The situation in Sri Lanka is sensitive & complicated. We support the people of Sri Lanka because they are our neighbours, and we want to help them go through a challenging phase in their lives."

Since the breakout of reports of the president leaving the country, many media reports suggested that India has sponsored and arranged the travel of the president and his wife to the Maldives. The Indian commission in Sri Lanka has clarified the matter and said, "High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recently reported travel of out of Sri Lanka." According to Indian government officials, India will continue extending support to Sri Lanka and its people in all aspects.

Also Read: Shocking! Bihar School Headmaster Fails To Translate Sentence In Hindi To English, Netizen React

