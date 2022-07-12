Shocking! Bihar School Headmaster Fails To Translate Sentence In Hindi To English, Netizen React

In a recent blow to the education system in Bihar, a headmaster of a school near Pakdidayal block of Motihari district failed to translate a sentence from Hindi to English. The incident occurred when Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ravindra Kumar visited the school for a surprise inspection. The inspection video has surfaced across social media platforms gathering reactions and opinions from the netizens.

The video clip of the headmaster being incapable of simple translation has again highlighted the education system of Bihar. The education prowess in the state is being questioned as it's a high-end concern for the students and their future. Similar incidents of teachers failing the surprise inspections were reported from Bihar's Siwan, Vaishali, and Katihar districts in the last few months.

The SDO Ravindra Kumar also visited a school in the Chaita Panchayat for a surprise inspection. He went to the classroom where an assistant teacher, Mukul Kumar, was taking a class. The SDO patiently waited for a while and observed him teaching the students. He then asked the teacher to tell everyone the difference between climate and weather, which remained blurred for Kumar.

The SDO then rushed to the cabin of headmaster Vishwanath Ram and asked a few basic questions, which he failed to answer. The SDO, after being disappointed and worried about the future of students studying in these schools, said, "Teachers have lost the habit of self-studying. The education department should give proper training to teachers from time to time. A training session or orientation program might work," reported India Today.

The netizens took to Twitter and other social media platforms and expressed their dismay over the teachers of Bihar. A user said, "Heartly thanks, SDO, sir. Please take strong action against these types of headmasters and do something that improves the future of children in the state." Another user, in a reply, said, "The future of students in Bihar is at high risk. Now we know about the worst condition of some schools due to SDO, sir. Nobody knows how many schools in Bihar are running with such incompetent teachers."

