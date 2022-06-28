All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Alarming! Sri Lanka Announces Two-Week Halt For Fuel Sales As Economic Crisis Deepens

Picture Credit: Wikimedia, PixabayPixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Alarming! Sri Lanka Announces Two-Week Halt For Fuel Sales As Economic Crisis Deepens

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  28 Jun 2022 6:24 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-28T14:13:21+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Cash-trapped Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis as they run short of supply for essential items like fuel, food, and medicine. The schools are closed, and people have been asked to work from home to fight the battle against the severe fuel crisis in the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The economic crisis has become worse in Sri Lanka as the country has gone short of supply of essential items like fuel, food, and medicine. The government of Sri Lanka has limited the fuel supply for essential services in the country starting from Tuesday. To combat the crisis, the government has shut schools across the country and insisted employees work from home as it will save fuel. The country is facing the most significant economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

From Bad To Worse!

The import-dependent economy of Sri Lanka now also grapples with a shortage in foreign currency which led to a deficiency in the supply of essential items. The country witnessed the highest inflation record in May for the eighth consecutive month. According to the statistics department, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 39.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in May. The food inflation saw a high jump at 57.4 per cent, which obstructed the people to contribute to the cash-flow market of Sri Lanka.

The government spokesman, Bandula Gunawardana, said, "From midnight today, no fuel will be sold except for essential services like the health sector, because we want to conserve the little reserves we have. Regret the inconvenience caused to the people," reported Hindustan Times.

Along with record inflation and foreign currency shortages, the island nation is now facing long-time power blackouts in many places. The acute shortage in the supply of essential items is because the government tumbles to hold dollars to finance imports. Earlier today, there were long queues in the petrol stations and ration shops as Colombo announced a token system for people to make ends meet.

International Overview Of Sri Lankan Crisis

A high-level United States (US) delegation arrived in the crisis-hit island nation on Monday and met the Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to discuss the current prevailing issues in the country. The US Ambassador, Kelly Keiderling, said, "It's a challenging time, but we continue to deliver assistance and long-term partnership to help Sri Lanka achieve a prosperous, secure & democratic future."

Earlier this month, the United Nations (UN) launched an emergency response to combat the economic crisis, feeding numerous pregnant women amid a shortage in the food supply. The UN mentioned that four out of five people in the cash-trapped nation have started skipping their meals as they are no longer afford the record-high prices of food.

In April, the Lankan administration defaulted on a $51 billion debt by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is now in talks to settle for a bailout.

Also Read: Shocking! Probe In Uttar Pradesh Education Department Identifies 2,494 Fake Teachers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Sri Lanka Crisis 
Economic Crisis Sri Lanka 
Fuel Shortage Sri Lanka 

Must Reads

No, Electricity Has Not Been Free For Kashmiris Since Independence! Viral Posts Are False
My Story: 'Gauri And I Feel Privileged To Get Married With Family Support, It Was A Surreal Feeling'
Youths From Muslim Community Poured Beer On Shivling? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin
Gujarat Farmer Digs 32-Feet Well In 2 Years To Solve Water Crisis In His Village
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X