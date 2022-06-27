All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shocking! Probe In Uttar Pradesh Education Department Identifies 2,494 Fake Teachers

Picture Credit: Wikimedia (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Shocking! Probe In Uttar Pradesh Education Department Identifies 2,494 Fake Teachers

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  27 Jun 2022 8:14 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-27T13:45:08+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Special Task Force (STF) and the primary education department of Uttar Pradesh jointly held a probe and identified as many as 2,494 fake teachers. An STF official claims this might be the 'tip of the iceberg' as the investigation continues.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a recent probe conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) and Primary Education Department (PED) of Uttar Pradesh, as many as 2,494 teachers have been identified as 'Fake.' The recognised teachers have been recruited in educational institutions either by using a fake identity or mark sheets in the past three years. The state administration ordered a probe into the matter in 2020 after a significant controversy over the recruitment of teachers in the state education department.

Probe Underway!

A senior official of STF claimed, "this just might be the tip of the iceberg, and the number of fake teachers may scale up to tens of thousands if the investigation is run consistently throughout the state."

During the probe, the state administration took appropriate actions against the identified fake teachers. The STF and state police jointly have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) and terminated the services of many teachers. As per the state administration officials, the recovery of salaries from fake teachers is underway.

According to the data released by state officials, over 2,347 FIRs have been filed, and nearly 2,460 teachers have been terminated from their service, The Quint reported.

An official in the education department said, "We have created databases and have uploaded all mark sheets right from 10th to 12th to degree courses Bachelor of Education (BEd) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on our Manav Sampada portal. Our committee in the district is investigating a lot of such cases, and after due diligence, we found the teachers to be fake, and FIR, recovery notices, and suspensions were done."

Similar Instances

In 2021, around 50 teachers were appointed through forged documents and identity proof in UPs Azamgarh. The district administration filed FIR and terminated the teachers on an immediate basis. Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, NDA had to face vast blame when the minister Prakash Javadekar claimed that over 80,000 teachers had been identified through Aadhar Card as fake.

These teachers have also been recruited across the country in higher educational institutes. The ministry later conducted a probe and instructed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to run an investigation against all the identified teachers.

Also Read: 'Literary King Of Bengal': Remembering Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Who Composed Vande Mataram On His Birth Anniversary

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Fake Teachers 
Education 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

Bengal Govt's Rs 1,500 Crore 'Ghatal' Project To Dredge 10 Rivers Causing Yearly Floods Gets Centre's Nod
Astounding! Son Of An Anganwadi Worker Bags Rs 1.8 Crore Job At Facebook In UK
Maharaja Ranjit Singh: Remembering Sikh Empire's First Leader And His Contributions To Modernising Khalsa Army
Shocking! Probe In Uttar Pradesh Education Department Identifies 2,494 Fake Teachers
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X