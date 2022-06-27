Shocking! Probe In Uttar Pradesh Education Department Identifies 2,494 Fake Teachers

In a recent probe conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) and Primary Education Department (PED) of Uttar Pradesh, as many as 2,494 teachers have been identified as 'Fake.' The recognised teachers have been recruited in educational institutions either by using a fake identity or mark sheets in the past three years. The state administration ordered a probe into the matter in 2020 after a significant controversy over the recruitment of teachers in the state education department.

Probe Underway!

A senior official of STF claimed, "this just might be the tip of the iceberg, and the number of fake teachers may scale up to tens of thousands if the investigation is run consistently throughout the state."

During the probe, the state administration took appropriate actions against the identified fake teachers. The STF and state police jointly have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) and terminated the services of many teachers. As per the state administration officials, the recovery of salaries from fake teachers is underway.

According to the data released by state officials, over 2,347 FIRs have been filed, and nearly 2,460 teachers have been terminated from their service, The Quint reported.

An official in the education department said, "We have created databases and have uploaded all mark sheets right from 10th to 12th to degree courses Bachelor of Education (BEd) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on our Manav Sampada portal. Our committee in the district is investigating a lot of such cases, and after due diligence, we found the teachers to be fake, and FIR, recovery notices, and suspensions were done."

Similar Instances

In 2021, around 50 teachers were appointed through forged documents and identity proof in UPs Azamgarh. The district administration filed FIR and terminated the teachers on an immediate basis. Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, NDA had to face vast blame when the minister Prakash Javadekar claimed that over 80,000 teachers had been identified through Aadhar Card as fake.

These teachers have also been recruited across the country in higher educational institutes. The ministry later conducted a probe and instructed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to run an investigation against all the identified teachers.

