Sri Lanka Crisis: India At Frontline For Economic Recovery Of Crisis-Hit Nation; Helps With Fuel, Dry Rations

Picture Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

Others/World,  17 July 2022 5:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

The Indian government is trying to provide sufficient essential items to the crisis-hit nation for economic recovery. On Saturday, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner handed over dry rations worth SLR 80 million to the Department of Probations and Child Care Services, Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the parliamentary meeting to elect the new president of the crisis-hit nation, the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, held a meeting with the parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday. Baglay announced that India would continue to support the stability, democracy, and economic recovery of Sri Lanka.

This is the Indian envoy's first meeting and announcement in support of Sri Lanka after the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the swearing-in of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting president. Furthermore, the Indian High Commissioner said that India would continue to extend support for a pace recovery of Sri Lanka from the economic crisis.

On Saturday, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Columbo, Vinod K Jacob, handed over dry rations worth Sri Lankan Rupee (SLR) 80 million to the Department of Probations and Child Care Services. This initiative will aid the island nation in fighting the food crisis that is prevalent at present.

Humanitarian Aid

The Sri Lankan Power and Energy Minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, said, "We have made requests (for fuel) to different countries. So, any country that comes to help us, we appreciate that. Right now, the Indian Govt is the only country that has provided us with a credit line," reported Times Now.

He also added that they are in discussion with the Russian Govt, and initial meetings took place in Russia. They have also given our requirements & we are working on it. We are waiting to hear what sort of facility will be accommodated in Sri Lanka.

Under the current crisis, the island nation is facing an extreme shortage of cooking gas, fuel, medicine, and food items. After the Lankan economy toppled, India rushed with humanitarian aid in the form of several consignments containing fuel and food.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed that India has assisted worth USD 3.8 billion to the crisis-hit nation to alleviate the severe crisis.

Also Read: Centre Launches 'Platform Of Platform' Under e-NAM To Facilitate Farmers To Sell Produce In Other States

Sri Lanka Crisis 
Economic Crisis 
India Helps Sri Lanka 

