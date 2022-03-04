Sonu Sood & Team Helps Stranded Indian Students In Ukraine To Reach Safe Territory Amid Russian Invasion

A Congress leader on March 3 posted a clip where a woman from Madhya Pradesh (MP), who is allegedly stuck in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, sang praises of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for reaching out and helping her get to safety. State Congress leader Ajay Singh took to Twitter and posted the video mentioned earlier where the woman hailing from Rewa district of MP can be heard speaking about Sonu Sood's philanthropy.

Furthermore, the Congress leader also congratulated Sood and his team in his tweet for their work.

"Hello, I am Shrishti Singh. We boarded a train. Sonu Sood's team has helped us hugely. It guided us at every moment. Look how many students are sitting around -- all are Indians," said the woman, who looked like she was somewhere near the Ukrainian borders.

That's my job.

I am glad that I was able to do my bit,

Big thank you to Government of India for all the support.

Jai hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/KWhf7R4pP9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 2, 2022

She also revealed that the train was packed with Indians and how the Bollywood actor guided all of them at every moment. "He worked day in and day out (to assist the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine amid the war)," she stated.

India's Special Operation To Assist Stranded Indians In Ukraine

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government has established "Operation Ganga" to help and rescue all Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and deputed four central ministers to supervise a quick and efficient evacuation from eastern Europe.

Later, Sood also took to Twitter and posted a couple of tweets talking about his team's efforts to assist students in crossing borders in the war-torn state and helping them reach territories that are safe.

"Tough times for our students in Ukraine & probably my toughest assignment till date. Fortunately we managed to help many students cross the border to safe territory. Lets keep trying. They need us. Thank You @eoiromania @IndiaInPoland @meaindia for your prompt help. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Tough times for our students in Ukraine & probably my toughest assignment till date. Fortunately we managed to help many students cross the border to safe territory. Lets keep trying. They need us. Thank You @eoiromania🇮🇳 @IndiaInPoland @meaindia for your prompt help.

Jai Hind🇮🇳 https://t.co/q9oJ428pHu — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 2, 2022

'Biggest Refugee Crisis'

At least one million people have escaped Ukraine in the past seven days since Russia's started its full-fledged invasion, the United Nations (UN) has announced. UN officials also warned that this exodus might become "the biggest refugee crisis this century".



As per the newest tally from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 2 per cent of the Ukrainian citizens, which the World Bank estimated at approximately 44 million at the end of 2020, are moving across borders over the past week.

The 206th battalion of the #Kyiv terror defense rescued more than 400 women and children from #Irpen, which was destroyed and surrounded by #Russian invaders. pic.twitter.com/lMMMznhqGo — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 3, 2022

Furthermore, the world agency also forewarned that the outflows were far from done. It is currently being estimated that almost four million people could eventually flee the war-struck country and that the prediction could also be revised upward.



