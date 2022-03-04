All section
Sonu Sood & Team Helps Stranded Indian Students In Ukraine To Reach Safe Territory Amid Russian Invasion

Image Credit: Facebook/Sonu Sood, Facebook/Indian Embassy Ukraine

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Sonu Sood & Team Helps Stranded Indian Students In Ukraine To Reach Safe Territory Amid Russian Invasion

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  4 March 2022 8:04 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-04T13:34:35+05:30

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On February 24, Russia officially launched its invasion of Ukraine after months of uncertainty over the former Soviet Republic's proximity to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

A Congress leader on March 3 posted a clip where a woman from Madhya Pradesh (MP), who is allegedly stuck in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, sang praises of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for reaching out and helping her get to safety. State Congress leader Ajay Singh took to Twitter and posted the video mentioned earlier where the woman hailing from Rewa district of MP can be heard speaking about Sonu Sood's philanthropy.

Furthermore, the Congress leader also congratulated Sood and his team in his tweet for their work.

"Hello, I am Shrishti Singh. We boarded a train. Sonu Sood's team has helped us hugely. It guided us at every moment. Look how many students are sitting around -- all are Indians," said the woman, who looked like she was somewhere near the Ukrainian borders.

She also revealed that the train was packed with Indians and how the Bollywood actor guided all of them at every moment. "He worked day in and day out (to assist the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine amid the war)," she stated.

India's Special Operation To Assist Stranded Indians In Ukraine

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government has established "Operation Ganga" to help and rescue all Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and deputed four central ministers to supervise a quick and efficient evacuation from eastern Europe.

Later, Sood also took to Twitter and posted a couple of tweets talking about his team's efforts to assist students in crossing borders in the war-torn state and helping them reach territories that are safe.

"Tough times for our students in Ukraine & probably my toughest assignment till date. Fortunately we managed to help many students cross the border to safe territory. Lets keep trying. They need us. Thank You @eoiromania @IndiaInPoland @meaindia for your prompt help. Jai Hind," he wrote.

'Biggest Refugee Crisis'

At least one million people have escaped Ukraine in the past seven days since Russia's started its full-fledged invasion, the United Nations (UN) has announced. UN officials also warned that this exodus might become "the biggest refugee crisis this century".

As per the newest tally from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 2 per cent of the Ukrainian citizens, which the World Bank estimated at approximately 44 million at the end of 2020, are moving across borders over the past week.

Furthermore, the world agency also forewarned that the outflows were far from done. It is currently being estimated that almost four million people could eventually flee the war-struck country and that the prediction could also be revised upward.

Also Read: Hindu Sena Backs Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Puts Up Posters Advocating For 'Akhand Russia'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Sonu Sood 
Ukraine war 
Ukraine Russia War 
Russia Ukraine 
Vladimir Putin 

