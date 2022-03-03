Hindu Sena Backs Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Puts Up Posters Advocating For 'Akhand Russia'

While Vladimir Putin's armed forces continue its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the Hindu Sena in India has put out two posters on the establishment of an "Akhand Russia" on the statue of Alexander Pushkin, a prominent Russian poet, at Mandi House in New Delhi.

As per the visuals shared by multiple verified social media accounts: "Indian Hindus are with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Russia in establishing the Soviet Union," the posters read. "Jai ho Akhand Russia. Jai Bharat," it also added.

#Hindu Sena activists put up posters in support of #Russia in Delhi.



Posters say the group support "Akhand(Undivided Russia".)#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/z9AEQedS9z — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) March 1, 2022

Vishnu Gupta, Hindu Sena National President, said during a chat with the Indian Express that the group appreciates the actions taken by Russia to "safeguard" its borders.



Meanwhile, Satish Upadhyay, Vice-Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, stated that government property could not be defaced. At the same time, he also added that he was not aware of the incident.

Furthermore, Upadhyay also added that officials take cognisance of incidents of vandalism as soon as they are informed about any incident.

Russia-Ukraine War

A minimum of one million people have escaped Ukraine over the past seven days since Russia's full-fledged invasion, the United Nations (UN) announced. UN officials also warned that this exodus might become "the biggest refugee crisis this century".

As per the newest tally from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 2 per cent of the Ukrainian citizens, which the World Bank estimated at approximately 44 million at the end of 2020, are moving across borders over the past week.

Meanwhile, the world agency also precautioned that the outflows were far from done. It has been predicted that nearly four million people could eventually leave the war-struck country and that the prediction could also be revised upward.

Indian Students In Ukraine

Nearly 16,000 Indian students are still stranded across Ukraine. Ever since the Russian armed forces launched their full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, stranded students have been seeking help desperately via media and social media, pushing videos of their plight from bunkers, railway stations and border posts. They also stated that they were not allowed to board trains with numerous allegations of manhandling. Approximately 9,000 Indian nationals have left by various special flights.

On February 24, Russia officially launched its invasion of Ukraine after months of uncertainty over the former Soviet Republic's proximity to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Also Read: Over 1 Million Refugees Flee Ukraine Within A Week Since Russian Invasion Started