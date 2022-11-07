Indo-China Tensions: After Disengagement At LAC, Here's How Graziers Are Suffering In Ladakh

The India-China clash near Galwan, a remote area in Ladakh, completed its two years in June 2022 and took the lives of at least 20 Indian army personnel. As the future course of bilateral relations is uncertain, the area remains disputed. However, disengagement of troops in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) seems like a way forwards.

Due to the clash between two powerful countries, several areas were affected- LAC, Demchok, Patrol Point 15 near Kongka La, and Depsang Bulge. As a result, several people fled the region, and numerous people remain uncertain about their future.

In a recent video, Sonam Wangchuk brought the ground reality of Ladakh into the spotlight. He pointed out that the disengagement between India-China troops at the LAC friction point in Ladakh might seem like a way forward for Indians, but it has severely affected the lives of graziers, who are making a livelihood in the cold desert.

How Are Graziers Affected?

While explaining the current situation, Sonam mentioned that in the process of disengagement and de-escalation, many graziers had lost their pasture (land used by graziers to graze sheep and cattle). The area remains under high surveillance and security, so the ground to feed sheep and other animals has reduced significantly.

A sheep and goat grazier, while highlighting the problems, mentioned, "The army officers don't allow us to graze animals near the border areas of Ladakh; as a result, most of them are not surviving long. The area needed for the survival of animals is scaling down as most of the hill areas have been blocked for security reasons."

He added that most pastures are now closed, and animals find it difficult to survive. Notably, most of these graziers are directly dependent on their animals- sheep, goat and cattle- to make a livelihood.

Another grazier in the video said, "Most of us are facing difficulty in the valley as we're not allowed to graze animals at several places. If this continues for some time, the remaining 8-9 families of graziers in the valley will also leave the place."

Who's Responsible?

Sonam brought the matter in front of everyone through his video and found every Indian responsible for the same. He mentioned that disengagement has happened, but reports claim that China is developing and building solid troops, which might come back again to continue the clash.

On the other hand, India's army power won't be sufficient to face the attack and defend the country. Furthermore, he questioned how the Indian defence has become so weak and found Indian citizens directly responsible for the same.

He requested the people of India, engaged in economy-building activities, to do their work genuinely and honestly. He took the example of honest doctors, engineers and teachers and described how they work for nation-building and contribute to the economy.

In contrast, he took the example of corrupt professionals in the country and mentioned that they are true friends and agents of China. He also highlighted- that size of the Chinese economy is nearly $14 trillion, and the Indian economy is at about $3 trillion when the population is almost the same. He added that the size of the economy directly affects the budget allocation for defence in any country.

Sonam has hit every profession and professional who doesn't carry their work with honest dedication. He mentioned that if a business owner pays total tax or an IAS officer responsibly conducts the duty, it will contribute largely to the growth of the Indian economy. He appealed to all Indian citizens to unite and build a strong nation.

