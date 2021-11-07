Lesser Known Facts About Sir CV Raman

November 7 happens to be the birth anniversary of Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. He was a great physicist, scientist, and Noble Prize winner. He was born on November 7, 1888, in a Tamil- Brahmin family in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. He received a Noble Prize in 1930 for physics for his work on the diffraction of light. It was popularly given the title Raman effect in honor of his name.

Education

Sir C V Raman completed his undergraduate degree in physics honors from the University Of Madras and also topped the exams just at the age of 16. Then he completed his MSc degree in 1907 from the same university and passed with the highest distinction.

Some lesser and unknown facts about Sir CV Raman:

He was appointed as the first director of the Indian Institute of Science. It is an achievement for our country because before that all the directors appointed at IIS were Britishers

When he was only a graduate student, his research paper on the scattering of light was first published which was a big achievement at that age

At the age of 19, he joined the Indian Finance Sevices as an assistant accountant general. When he was working with IFS he got access to Indian Association for the Cultivation Science that allowed him to do his research in physics. In his research, he made two main contributions in optics and acoustics

The idea behind his biggest invention popularly known as the Raman effect was that in 1921 when he was on his way to Europe he observed the " wonderful blue opalescence of the Mediterranian Sea which inspired him regarding this concept"

He was honored with The Bharat Ratna the highest civilian award in 1954

In 1932 he has also discovered photons of light exhibit angular momentum along with his student

He guided dozens of Ph.D. students under him of the University of Kolkata, University of Allahabad, Queen's College Indore, Krisnath College, the University of Madras, Rangoon University, and Institute of Science, Nagpur

In 1949 he established Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru and worked as director over there until his death on November21, 1970

Every year on February 28 National Science Day is celebrated in honor of the Raman Effect. This year's National Science day theme was Future of STI: Impact on Education Skills and Work

Also Read: Tripura Police Books 102 Social Media Account Holders Under UAPA For Sharing 'Distorted News'



