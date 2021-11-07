All section
Lesser Known Facts About Sir CV Raman

Image Credit: Livemint

The Logical Indian Crew

Lesser Known Facts About Sir CV Raman

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  7 Nov 2021 10:47 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

The physicist was born on November 7,1888. He received a Noble Prize in 1930 for physics for his work on the diffraction of light.

November 7 happens to be the birth anniversary of Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. He was a great physicist, scientist, and Noble Prize winner. He was born on November 7, 1888, in a Tamil- Brahmin family in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. He received a Noble Prize in 1930 for physics for his work on the diffraction of light. It was popularly given the title Raman effect in honor of his name.

Education

Sir C V Raman completed his undergraduate degree in physics honors from the University Of Madras and also topped the exams just at the age of 16. Then he completed his MSc degree in 1907 from the same university and passed with the highest distinction.

Some lesser and unknown facts about Sir CV Raman:

  • He was appointed as the first director of the Indian Institute of Science. It is an achievement for our country because before that all the directors appointed at IIS were Britishers
  • When he was only a graduate student, his research paper on the scattering of light was first published which was a big achievement at that age
  • At the age of 19, he joined the Indian Finance Sevices as an assistant accountant general. When he was working with IFS he got access to Indian Association for the Cultivation Science that allowed him to do his research in physics. In his research, he made two main contributions in optics and acoustics
  • The idea behind his biggest invention popularly known as the Raman effect was that in 1921 when he was on his way to Europe he observed the " wonderful blue opalescence of the Mediterranian Sea which inspired him regarding this concept"
  • He was honored with The Bharat Ratna the highest civilian award in 1954
  • In 1932 he has also discovered photons of light exhibit angular momentum along with his student
  • He guided dozens of Ph.D. students under him of the University of Kolkata, University of Allahabad, Queen's College Indore, Krisnath College, the University of Madras, Rangoon University, and Institute of Science, Nagpur
  • In 1949 he established Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru and worked as director over there until his death on November21, 1970
  • Every year on February 28 National Science Day is celebrated in honor of the Raman Effect. This year's National Science day theme was Future of STI: Impact on Education Skills and Work

Also Read: Tripura Police Books 102 Social Media Account Holders Under UAPA For Sharing 'Distorted News'


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
CV Raman 
Raman Effect 
Noble Prize 

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

