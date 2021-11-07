All section
Caste discrimination
Tripura Police Books 102 Social Media Account Holders Under UAPA For Sharing Distorted News

Image Credit: Pixabay, Facebook/ Tripura Police

Trending
Tripura,  7 Nov 2021 6:34 AM GMT

Ahead of local body elections in Tripura, the state police are on a selective overdrive against 'fake news' that allegedly instigates communal violence in the state.

The Tripura Police booked a minimum of 102 Twitter handles under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), along with other charges for allegedly posting 'distorted news' about communal violence in the state. The Police has also sent letters to several social media platforms to block their accounts. This move came after four Delhi-based advocates were slapped with UAPA and other charges of the Indian Penal Code for sharing fake news on their social media accounts. The Police requested the micro-blogging site Twitter for blocking at least 68 accounts for posting objectionable content regarding communal violence in the state.

Complaint Lodged In West Agartala Police Station

The Hindustan Times published that the Police had also claimed that some of the posts for the accounts had some photographs or videos of some other incidents or fabricated statements that promoted enmity amongst religions with the motive of a criminal conspiracy. A senior Police Official said regarding the case that the letter to Twitter was sent after complaints were lodged against these posts. The West Agartala Police Station has lodged complaints under Section 153A, 153B, 469,471,503,504,120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Furthermore, the cases have been forwarded to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

102 Account Holders Booked

The senior officer was quoted saying, "102 social media account holders were booked, and we sent letters to these platforms to block after some distorted news items on Tripura incidents were posted on these platforms." He added that there might be 68 accounts on Twitter, but there were also profiles on other social media platforms wherein distorted news was spread. The Police has requested the locals to abstain from retweeting or sharing any provocative measures since it accounted for rumour-mongering.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 10 COVID-19 Patients Dead, 7 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Ahmednagar Hospital

