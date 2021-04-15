Bihar: Former Soldier Dies Of COVID Outside Hospital As Authorities Prepare For Health Minister's Visit

A former soldier suffering from COVID-19 died at a hospital in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday, April 14, as the hospital authorities were busy preparing for the state health minister Mangal Pandey's visit.

Vinod Singh, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, died in the vehicle he was brought to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital as the authorities did not admit him despite his family's repeated requests, reported NDTV.

"My father was COVID positive. Other hospitals refused to admit him, NMCH hospital agreed. They made us wait outside for one-and-a-half hours," the patient's son said.



Vinod Singh, a resident of Lakhisarai, was referred to Patna after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

His son, Abhimanyu Kumar, alleged that they brought him to Patna on Monday evening and took him to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. But the doctors there refused to admit him as there were no beds available.

Singh was then taken to a private nursing home, where he was admitted for a few hours. Around 10 am on Tuesday, they went to the Nalanda Medical College. But the hospital was busy preparing for the state health minister's visit.

Reacting to the incident, the state health minister said: "We try our best to provide medical care to all and we feel very sorry whenever someone dies like this".

"Such an incident is unfortunate. For some days, the number (of cases) has increased in hospitals. Efforts are being made to improve the health facilities," Pandey said.

As India witnesses a second wave of Coronavirus infections, Bihar has recorded over 4000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to over 41,000.

