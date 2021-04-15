Chhattisgarh: Garbage Van Carries COVID Patients' Bodies To Crematorium In Rajnandgaon

A garbage van in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon was used to ferry the bodies of patients who succumbed to COVID-19.

In shocking visuals, at least four sanitation workers in full PPE kits were seen lifting and dumping the bodies of COVID-19 victims in the van and taking them to the cremation ground, reported NDTV.

A garbage van was used to ferry the bodies of patients who died of #COVID19 in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon.



Reacting to the incident, the Chief Medical Health Officer said, "Arranging the vehicle is the responsibility of the Nagar Panchayat and the CMO."



To tackle the sharp spike in infections and shortage of beds, Rajnandgaon's Press Club has converted its premises into a COVID centre where asymptomatic patients are being treated free of cost.

The press club has arranged 30 beds for asymptomatic patients. A team of medical staff is present at the club round the clock to take care of the patients.

The healthcare infrastructure in Chhattisgarh, which is among the worst-hit state by the pandemic is reeling under the pressure of increasing cases and deaths.

Intensive care units (ICUs) and oxygen-equipped beds have been at almost 100 per cent occupancy for the past week in the state's capital city Raipur.

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, April 14, recorded 14,250 fresh COVID-19 infections and 120 fatalities, taking the infection count to 4,86,244 and the death toll to 5,307.



The state has recorded more than 1.68 lakh cases and 1,417 deaths just in the last month.

