Social Media Teams Of Central Ministers To Be Trained In Enhancing Govt Impact, Outreach Among Masses

With an aim to enhance the impact and outreach of all ministers among people, the central government has decided to use digital platforms and social media widely.

According to the letter issued to all ministers, as part of 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsava', the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) would conduct a day-long workshop on December 4, where a minimum of two members of the personal staff attached to all ministers would attend it. They will get training on broader applications of many digital platforms of social media, The New Indian Express reported.



"Today, digital communication is one of the main sources of information dissemination of the government. Two members from the minister's personal staff and social media teams may be nominated to attend these workshops next month to improve the impact and outreach of government communication", an official communication issued to the ministers stated.

Pressure From Opposition Parties

The decision comes at a time when the opposition parties are putting challenges and questioning the central government's claims on achievements and policies through digital social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and others on a war-footing level ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



The trained staff or members of ministers' social media teams will also be trained on different modalities for effective outreach through almost all digital platforms.

The Letter

The letter was written by MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh, IAS, to all ministers' offices, stating that the presence of ministers' social media teams at the workshop would go a long way in promoting the civic engagement of the government.



After conducting interactive sessions and panel discussions, the important dignitaries and government-industry partners will also give a keynote address on the broader usage of social media.



As a conservative estimate, over 150 staff and members of ministers' social media teams will be trained to enhance government outreaches to the masses. Presently, there are 78 ministers in the BJP led government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



A more significant chunk of the Indian population spends over three hours daily on social media, with a rise of internet users to 624 million. "So keeping the emerging larger population connected with the social media as an important mode of information dissemination in today's rapid digital advancements, the government would like to enhance its outreach and influence sharing achievements and policies with the people", said a staff of a minister, preferring anonymity.

