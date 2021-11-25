Bold Move! No Petrol, Diesel Vehicles In Delhi Till Nov 27; Only CNG And Electric Vehicles Allowed

Taking another step in curbing pollution levels, the Delhi government has decided to allow only CNG and electric vehicles to ply into the city from November 27. The entry of rest of the vehicles operating on other fuels, except essential services, will remain banned till December 3.

Speaking at a meeting to review curbs to tackle air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged government employees to use local public transport and added that special buses will be deployed for them.



"Recently, we hired private CNG buses. The government has decided to use them to ferry government employees from residential colonies like Gulabi Bagh and Nimri Colony," Rai said, according to News18.



"We will also start a shuttle bus service from the Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for the government staff. "The air quality has improved from the last three days. The national capital's AQI is similar to pre-Diwali days," he added.

Educational Institutions To Also Reopen

In addition, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced that schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the city would reopen on November 29. All government offices will open from the same day in the national capital.



On November 13, the Delhi government had ordered the closure of all educational institutes, banned construction and demolition activities and asked its staff to work from home to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. On November 17, it had extended the restrictions, besides banning the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city.



The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday, November 22, because of improved air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.



According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the national capital significantly improved from the "very poor" to the "poor" category on Wednesday, November 24, for the first time since last 10 days. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280.

