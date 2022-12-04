All section
Caste discrimination
Soaring Higher! India Ranks 48th In International Aviation Safety Ranking

Image Credits: Pexels (Representational), DGCA

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Soaring Higher! India Ranks 48th In International Aviation Safety Ranking

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

India,  4 Dec 2022 11:02 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The audit, which was conducted between November 9 to 16, was based on factors such as areas of regulation, administration, individual licencing, operations, airworthiness, and aerodromes.

Reaching its highest-ever placement, India has ranked at 48th position in the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) ranking of the world's aviation safety, stated Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.

An ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) was carried out from November 9 to November 16 as part of its Continuous Monitoring Approach for its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP). The audit, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), was based on factors such as areas of regulation, administration, individual licencing, operations, airworthiness, and aerodromes. This audit was conducted in India on November 16.

"Maintaining Newfound Status Is Challenging"

In its last audit which was conducted in 2018, India was ranked at the 102nd spot with Pakistan and Nepal at the 100th and 101st positions respectively. India, then, received a score of 69.95 per cent.

The nation now ranks at the 48th position with a score of 85.49 per cent for effectively implementing important safety measures. It stands ahead of China and Israel (50) which are ranked at the 49th and 50th positions respectively.

The better score indicates that India's procedures for aviation safety have been enhanced. Moreover, with a higher ranking, it becomes easier to get permission for new services, which implies that Indian carriers can now expand more quickly in foreign markets.

Arun Kumar, the director general of DGCA stated, "Maintaining the newfound status is challenging. We reassure all of our stakeholders that the DGCA will stop at nothing to further raise India's standing", reports Hindustan Times. Kumar added that a formal announcement regarding the outcome is anticipated soon.

Improved Safety Standards

From November 9 to November 16, the United Nations agency audited laws, organisations, personal licences, operations, airworthiness, and aerodromes to determine the aviation safety standards in the country. However, two areas – aircraft accident and investigation and air navigation – were not audited, Kumar informed. "To check if rules were being followed, the team also visited Delhi airport, SpiceJet, a charter operator, air traffic control, communication navigation and surveillance," he said.

After proper assessment and evaluation, it was found that India's scores had improved remarkably in the aviation safety standards. The country scored 72.73 per cent in civil aviation organisation as compared to its previous score of 63.64 per cent. In personnel licensing and training, DGCA scored 84.71 per cent as compared to the previous score of 25.88 per cent.

The scores for the airworthiness of aircraft rose from 90.20 per cent to 97.06 per cent, aircraft operations from 80.34 per cent to 97.44 per cent and aerodrome (where small aircraft can land or take off) and ground aids from 72.36 per cent to 92.68 per cent.

While Singapore ranked first in the world rankings, UAE and South Korea secured second and third positions respectively.

Also Read: 'Gender Neutral Service': Indian Navy Inducts 341 Women Sailors For First Time Under Agnipath Scheme

India 
International Aviation Safety Ranking 
DGCA 

