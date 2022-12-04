'Gender Neutral Service': Indian Navy Inducts 341 Women Sailors For First Time Under Agnipath Scheme

All section
Image Credit: Twitter/ Priya Shivamogga, Wikimedia (Representational)

Gender
India,  4 Dec 2022 6:04 AM GMT

For the first time in history, the Indian Navy has inducted women sailors, promoting gender-neutral services. As many as 3,000 Agniveers have been recruited, of which 341 are women.

In a historic move, the Indian Navy has recruited women sailors, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, announced on Saturday (December 3). Under the Agnipath scheme, as many as 3,000 Agniveers have been selected, of which 341 are women.

The Navy chief also highlighted that nearly 10 lakh applications were received for 3000 vacancies, of whom, 82,000 were women.

Landmark Achievement For Navy

In the past, people have seen the Indian Navy promote gender-neutral services by accepting fighter pilots and female air operations officers. Now, by enlisting women sailors under the Agneepath scheme, the Indian Navy has set another example of gender equality.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, the Navy chief mentioned, "Services are gender-neutral. Already women are engaging in combat roles. There are fighter pilots and air operations officers in the Navy. Now all branches are being opened in the coming year; we have also started inducting women sailors. It is a landmark achievement."

The selection process for Agniveers that were to be inducted in the Navy under the Agnipath scheme was uniform for both men and women. "We're not inducting women separately. They're being inducted in the same manner as their male counterparts. They will be deployed on ships, airbases, aircraft. There will be no difference in training", Admiral Kumar stated in the press statement.

He highlighted that over the past year, the Indian Navy had an intense and engaging time with a high operational tempo. In the coming year, more women would be given the opportunity to serve in the remaining branches of the Indian Navy, reported The Times of India.

Gender Is Not A Hindrance

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force began recruiting women as short-service commission (SSC) officers during the early 1990s. The turning point came after 2015 when Indian Air Force (IAF) announced to induct women in the fighter stream.

Later, the Supreme Court, in 2020, ordered the central government to allow the permanent commission of women officers in the Army's non-combat support units. The number of women in defense services has kept increasing, with over 9,000 women currently serving in the Army, Navy, and air force.

Also Read: 'Best State For Business': Industry Leaders Praise 'Make In Odisha Conclave,' Stage Set To Boost Investment

