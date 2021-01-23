Protesting Farmers At Singhu Border Nab Masked Man 'Tasked' To Shoot Four Farm Leaders, Disrupt Agitation

Agitated farmers at the Singhu border protest site on Friday, January 22, caught a man who claims to have been tasked to shoot four farmer leaders and disrupt the agitation on January 26.

Addressing a press conference, farmers alleged a plot to disrupt farmer's protest and presented a masked man who claimed his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and lathi-charge on the farmers if the situation goes out of control on January 26 tractor rally.

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmers at Singhu border present a person who alleges a plot to shoot four farmer leaders and cause disruption; says there were plans to cause disruption during farmers' tractor march on Jan 26. pic.twitter.com/FJzikKw2Va — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

The man named police officials involved in the plan and also said that their team was given weapons at two locations., India Today reported.



"During January 26 tractor rally, it was planned that half of the people [of his team] will be present wearing police uniforms to scatter the farmers' groups. We were also given the photograph of four people, who were to be shot, present at the stage. The person who directed us is a cop," he said. "We have two teams. I am here since January 19. We were tasked to find out whether protesters were carrying arms."

"For January 26, the plan was that our other team members will mingle with the protesters. And if the protesters approach with their parade, then we were asked to fire shots at them," he added.

"During the agitation on January 26, the farmers will first be given a warning by the police and if they do not stop after that then the plan is to shoot them in their knee first. Then our team of 10 will shoot from behind to make it look like the farmers have resorted to using firearms in Delhi," the man claimed.

"When we grilled him, he admitted that he just created the ruckus to see if protesters were carrying any arms. Later, he revealed much more," BKU leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said.

The man claimed that they were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out the disturbance.



"We were working for money. There are other people as well who are involved in this who are yet to be caught. I would request that our families should not be informed about this. We were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out the disruption," he said.

"I have also been informed about the appearance of the people who will come here to cause disruption. Those men will be wearing boots, turbans and ribbed jeans. Other men who will come to January 26 rally will come in police uniforms," the man added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has dismissed all claims made by the man and said that the so-called "plan" makes no sense as there is no involvement of police in the farmers' agitation.

"The boy is saying that they were asked to pose as police and shoot at the farmers. What is the police going to do among the farmers? There was a tractor march in the past too, there was no police present there, there were only farmers. I am not a thief, neither have I done anything wrong that I will run away. I am sitting in the police station," Rai SHO Vivek Malik said.

Also Read: Protesting Farmers Reject Govt's Proposal To Put Farm Laws On Hold For 1.5 Years