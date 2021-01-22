Protesting Farmers Reject Govt's Proposal To Put Farm Laws On Hold For 1.5 Years

Protesting farmer unions have rejected the Centre's proposal to put the contentious farm laws on hold for a year-and-a-half. The decision was announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in a press statement on Thursday, January 21.

The statement mentioned that the decision to reject the centre's proposal was taken during a general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

"A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement," the statement read.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said in a press conference on Wednesday that the government has offered to suspend the farm laws for 12-18 months. "A joint committee will be formed and the farm laws will remain suspended until this committee submits its report," Tomar had said.

Representatives of farmers' outfits are set to meet the centre at 12 noon on Friday for the next round of talks.

The protesters, who had been protesting at the Delhi border since November 26, said the tractor march will progress as planned. They have also turned down police requests to cancel the rally on Republic Day.

The farmers have assured that their rally will be on the Ring Road and won't clash with the traditional prestigious parade held on Rajpath.

"The Samyukta Kisan Morcha pays homage to the 147 farmers who have been martyred in this movement so far," the press statement issued by the farmers' union read.

As the protests outside the Delhi borders entered its 59th day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha also claimed that farmers in Bilaspur and Rampur in Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Kerala are preparing for the parade in the national capital by organising their own tractor march.

"Farmers in Chhattisgarh will march towards the Raj Bhavan on January 23 and a group of farmers will also leave for Delhi," the statement said.

Early in January, the Supreme Court had put the farm laws on hold for at least two months. The top court had then formed a special committee to discuss the issue and resolve the deadlock between farmers and the centre.

The farmers, however, did not accept the committee, saying all four of its members are supporters of the three farm laws passed by the centre.

