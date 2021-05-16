Singapore PM's Condemnation Of Racist Attack On Indian-Origin Woman, Wins Praise

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong set an example by condemning a racist attack on a 55-year-old Indian woman recently. The police are investigating the case wherein the local woman was allegedly kicked and abused for not wearing the mask.

Lee took to social media to denounce this act in a Facebook post and noted that people may be stressed and anxious due to the pandemic but it doesn't rationalize or justify racist attitudes and acts, let alone physically attacking and harassing someone because she is of different ethnicity, in this case, Indian.

According to multiple media reports, the Indian-origin Singaporean woman was reportedly walking briskly on May 7 when a man yelled racial slurs at her for not wearing the mask above her nose and launched a kick on her chest.

Face masks are mandatory in Singapore which is reeling with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases but are permitted to be removed while exercising or brisk walking.

Singapore police said in a statement on Tuesday that a 30-year-old man had been arrested for the public inconvenience, uttering words with the intent to affect others' racial feelings, and voluntarily causing harm.

The Chinese-origin Prime Minister didn't hesitate to express his disappointment over such a turn of events. He rebuked the shameful incident and encouraged people to resonate with the multiracial and multicultural society of Singapore. He remarked on the mutual respect and racial harmony which entwines the different communities of the country. Lee also noted that such racial injustice damages the international reputation of the island state. He affirmed his belief in the police investigation and stated that there is no place for such misdeeds. Whilst imploring to stand united against racism.

Other politicians also criticized the racial attack. "We felt indignant when Asians were attacked merely because of their race in other countries. Let us not allow such behaviour to take root here," said Grace Fu, Minister for sustainability and the environment.



The Logical Indian thanks Lee Hsien Loong for his immediate denouncement of the racist attack and nipping hate in the bud. The Singapore Prime Minister taking to social media to condemn the attack is much appreciated, as the PM said often, social harmony is quintessential for a country's welfare especially and particularly during the pandemic.

Also Read: Vaccine Dialer Tune Is Irritating: Delhi HC