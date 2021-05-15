Vaccine Dialer Tune Is Irritating: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on May 13 expressed its displeasure over the caller tune public service message put in place by the Centre asking people to get vaccinated.

The court labeled it "irritating" and questioned its purpose at a time when states are reportedly running short on vaccines, reported Hindustan Times. "You have been playing that one irritating message on the phone whenever one makes a call, for we do not know how long, that you (people) should get vaccinated when you (Centre) don't have enough vaccines," the court said.

The court slammed the Centre for not providing vaccines. "You should give it [the vaccine] to everyone. Even if you are going to take money, give it. That is what even children are saying," the bench said. The court advised the government to prepare more such messages instead of one and running it like a tape.

'Use TV Anchors'

The HC also advised the Centre to make use of TV anchors or producers to create awareness among people about the use of oxygen concentrators, cylinders and vaccination. It also observed there was a lot of publicity last year about the importance of handwashing and mask-wearing, and suggested that there be similar kinds of initiatives this time on the things that have defined the second wave the most-oxygen, concentrators, and medication.

The Delhi HC, earlier this month, pulled up the Centre over the oxygen crisis in Delhi. "Water has gone above the head. Now we mean business. You (Centre) will arrange everything now," the court said.

