Delhi: 5-Month-Old Succumbs To COVID After Spending Last Six Days On Ventilator

Prahlad, a resident of Delhi, bid adieu to his infant daughter Pari, merely after 150 days of her birth. She had spent the last six days fighting the deadly COVID-19 virus after she tested positive.

The grief-stricken father told NDTV, "She was under treatment at the GTB Hospital... She must have been in so much pain but could not express it to us. The virus was so infectious and dangerous, it damaged her lungs completely."

The family members had been burning the midnight oil in order to save her but the five-month-old succumbed to the infection.

Jitender Singh Shunty, a politician and social worker in the national capital's Old Seemapuri neighborhood, has been assisting families in performing the last rites of their loved ones in the midst of the pandemic. During the second wave of COVID in Delhi, he and his team at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal have performed over 2,000 cremations. Yet Pari's funeral has been the most difficult so far. "Humanity is dying, not humans," said Jitender.



"The cremation of this child made us all cry," he said.

He stated that the virus was now attacking the children and the worst part was the failure to get the right treatment on time.

Experts and doctors have consistently stated that the younger generation is more vulnerable to the second outbreak of coronavirus that is killing people around the world. Many have predicted that the third wave would be fatal particularly to the children.



"There is a possibility that the third wave virus will predominantly target the children, mainly because adults are either infected or immunised" suggested Cardiac surgeon and Chief of Narayana Health, Dr Devi Shetty.

However, commenting on the reasons for young people getting affected during the second phase of the pandemic, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that younger people going out and the presence of variants could potentially be triggering a spike in cases.

