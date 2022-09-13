Sikh Man Carrying Kirpan Stopped From Entering Delhi Metro; Minorities Commission Asks DMRC To Explain

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi Chief Secretary after a Sikh man was allegedly stopped from entering a Delhi metro train with Kirpan.

The incident occurred on September 8 at Dwarka Sector 21 metro station in New Delhi when the security officials at the station barred Gyani Kewal Singh from boarding the metro train and allegedly asked him to remove the Kirpan.

Raised Complaint With NCM

Later, the Sikh man raised the complaint with the NCM. Singh is a former Jathedar (ordained leader) of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Punjab. The Kirpan is among the five articles of faith that Sikhs wear.

Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the chairperson of NCM, has called for necessary action against the officials responsible for the matter. According to the statement released by NCM, the chairperson has sought a report on the matter from the DMRC chairman and the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

The statement added as Kirpan is an integral part of the followers of the Sikh religion and Article 25 of the Indian Constitution allows the wearing and carrying of Kirpans by Sikhs; the incident has hurt the religious sentiment of the community members.

Protest By Sikh Community

The Panthic Talmel Sangathan, an association of around 150 Sikh bodies, protested against the incident and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Jaswinder Singh, the co-convener of the Sangathan, stated that the incident had violated Article 25 of the Constitution, which allows citizens to embrace religious symbols. He told media, "Sikhs can carry up to three-feet-long kirpan in hand while on the move at public places whereas there was no restriction on the size of kirpan if it was tied to the belt," quoted Times Now.

In reply to a Twitter discussion earlier, the DMRC stated that as per the order of competent authority, Sikh passengers are allowed to carry or wear a Kirpan of a length of not more than 23 cm.

