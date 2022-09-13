India Pulls Up Sri Lanka At UN Over Lack Of Measurable Progress In Resolving Tamil Minority Issue

India raised concern over the lack of "measurable progress" by crisis-hit Sri Lanka on September 12 on its commitments to a political solution to the ethnic issue. India called for "immediate and credible action" for the complete implementation of the 13th Amendment and conducting Provincial Council elections at the earliest in the island nation.

51st Session Of UN Human Rights Council

The development came during an Interactive Dialogue on the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report on promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Lanka at the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

India stated it has always believed in the responsibility of States for the promotion and protection of human rights and constructive global dialogue and cooperation conducted by the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

What Does Indian Diplomat Say?

The Indian diplomat representing the country at the dialogue noted with concern the lack of "measurable progress" by the crisis-hit Lankan government on their commitments to a political solution to the ethnic issue. The diplomat called for the complete implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, delegation of authorities to Provincial Councils and conducting Provincial Council elections at the earliest.

The official said, "India's consistent view on peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka has been for a political settlement within the framework of a united Sri Lanka, ensuring justice, peace, equality and dignity for the Tamils of Sri Lanka," quoted NDTV.

The Indian representative stated the present crisis in the island nation had demonstrated the limitations of a debt-driven economy and its effect on living standards. The representative stated, "It is in Sri Lanka's best interests to build the capacity of its citizens and work towards their empowerment, for which devolution of power to the grassroots level is a prerequisite."

The official added that in this connection, the operationalisation of Provincial Councils through early conduct of elections would enable all Sri Lankans to accomplish their aspirations for a prosperous tomorrow. It added, "We, therefore, urge Sri Lanka to take immediate and credible action."

What Is The 13th Amendment?

The 13th Amendment provides for the devolution of authority to the minority Tamil community. India has been pushing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment, which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

The Sinhala majority hardliners of the ruling Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) have been advocating a complete abolition of Lanka's provincial council system established in 1987.

Also Read: Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At E-Scooter Showroom In Secunderabad, 8 Dead