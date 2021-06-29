Trending

Sikh Groups Protest Against Forced Conversion, Marriages Of Community Girls In Kashmir

According to local Sikh leaders, two girls from the community were allegedly abducted and forcibly married to Muslim men. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly assured the safe return of the girls.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   29 Jun 2021 11:03 AM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
Picture credit: ANI, ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader has alleged that two Sikh girls were forcibly converted to a different religion and married in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the alleged interfaith marriage made headlines, Sikh leaders arrived in Srinagar on Monday, June 28, to protest against the forced conversion of girls from their community, reported The Indian Express.

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and several other leaders led the protest. However, local Sikh leaders cautioned against people from outside exploiting the situation for their political interests.

18-Year-Old Girl "Forcibly Married"

On Saturday, June 19, the local Sikh community leaders alleged that an 18-year-old girl was forcibly married to a Muslim man in Srinagar in the early weeks of June. The girl's family and community members staged a protest outside a court when the girl was taken inside.

Later, the girl was reportedly handed over to her parents.

Jagmohan Singh Raina, president of the All Party Sikh Coordination Committee in Kashmir, said police did not allow the girl's parents to enter the court. Meanwhile, police sources said that when the girl was presented before the court to record the statement, she said that she had married the man of her own will.

In a purported video clip, which was circulated on social media on Monday, the woman, identified as Dahmneet, said she converted in 2012 and married of her own will in 2014.

Sirsa Meets Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) of the safe return of the two Sikh girls who were allegedly abducted and forcibly married to different men from a different religion, said its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, reported ANI.

Sirsa also said that the Home Minister will also meet local Sikh leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the concerns related to the incident.

