'Show Us Proof?': Over 600 Researchers Write To Kamdhenu Ayog Chief Over Cow Dung Chip Reducing Radiation Claim

More than 600 scientists and science educators have written to the chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, Vallabhbhai Kathiria, seeking scientific evidence to back his claim that a cow dung chip can reduce radiation from cell phones.

Kathiria on October 13 unveiled a 'chip' which was made using cow dung, stating that keeping cow dung cakes at home helps in reducing the radiation from mobile handsets and also safeguards against diseases.

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

The letter has been written by the scientists associated with IIT-Bombay, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, among others.



"You continued your speech claiming that all your statements are 'scientifically proven'. Where and when were the said scientific experiments done? Who were the principal investigators? Where were the findings published? If it was in a research journal, was it peer-reviewed? Can the data and experimental details be provided?" the letter as quoted by The Indian Express.

The scientists also questioned the public funding that has been reported awarded for this research and details of the funding agency.

"If in case you do not have the valid data to support your claims, then your press conference is equivalent to propagating superstition and pseudoscience, which goes against the Article 51A (h) of the Constitution that says 'it shall be the duty of every citizen of India to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform', the letter read.

The scientists said that if the claims have been made without any scientific backing, it can be considered as misutilization of public money, particularly in a time when every sector of the country is struggling for funding.

