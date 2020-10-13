Trending

'Cow Dung Chip Will Reduce Radiation From Phones', Claims Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman

Vallabhbhai Kathiria urged people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, adding that the campaign launched by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog will boost the ''Make in India'' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Oct 2020 9:28 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-13T15:16:05+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Cow Dung Chip Will Reduce Radiation From Phones, Claims Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman

Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a 'chip' made using cow dung, claiming it "reduces radiation from mobile handsets" and will be a "safeguard against diseases."

Vallabhbhai Kathiria, speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ''Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan'', aimed at promoting cow dung products, claimed: "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases."

The chip called 'Gausatva Kavach', is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.

Vallabhbhai Kathiria also urged people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, adding that the campaign launched by the RKA will boost the ''Make in India'' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the''swadeshi movement''.

