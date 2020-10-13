'Cow Dung Chip Will Reduce Radiation From Phones', Claims Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a 'chip' made using cow dung, claiming it "reduces radiation from mobile handsets" and will be a "safeguard against diseases."

Vallabhbhai Kathiria, speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ''Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan'', aimed at promoting cow dung products, claimed: "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases."

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

The chip called 'Gausatva Kavach', is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.

Vallabhbhai Kathiria also urged people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, adding that the campaign launched by the RKA will boost the ''Make in India'' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the''swadeshi movement''.

Also Read: Bollywood Bigwigs Unite To File Lawsuit Against Republic TV, Times Now For Referring To Industry As "Dirt', "Scum"