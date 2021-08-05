Six Shot Dead In Nalanda Over Land Dispute

Six members of a family were shot dead and three others were injured in a village in Nalanda district, Bihar on Wednesday over a scuffle relating to ancestral land according to local police.

The deceased were identified as Jaddu Yadav (60), his two sons s Madhesh Yadav (35) and Pintu Yadav (30), Dhirendra Yadav (55) and his son Shivendra Yadav alias Shibal Gope (30), and Dhirendra's brother Brinda Yadav from Lodipur according to the Times of India.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area following the incident in Lodipur village under Chhabilapur to prevent further escalation.

Two Decade Old Dispute

According to the police, the two related families had a discord over 25 bighas (6,82,500 square feet) of agricultural land and the case was already in court for over two decades in relation to a title suit settlement according to a Hindustan Times report. Earlier this year, the two parties had even signed a pledge to maintain peace at the police station.

"One group led by Nitish Yadav went to the field to plough it on Wednesday afternoon. Another side led by Nitish's step-uncle Jaddu reached there and objected to it. Those trying to plough the field opened fire indiscriminately, killing six persons from the opposite side," Nalanda SP Hari Prasath S said according to a Times of India report.

Family Dispute

''In the ensuing violence, four people were shot dead on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital,'' said Sanjay Singh, inspector general of police (central range).

The residents of the village demanded that the accused be arrested before the police could take the bodies away for an autopsy.



