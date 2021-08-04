Guwahati Woman Dragging Molester's Scooty Into Drain Sets Example To Stand Against Abuse

A woman in Guwahati was allegedly molested by a masked motorcyclist on the pretext of enquiring an address from her. He groped her private parts in broad daylight in a busy locality.



The incident occurred in Guwahati's Rukmini Nagar on Friday, July 30, and was shared by the victim, Bhavna Kashyap, on her Facebook handle, which later went viral. According to the viral post, the accused approached her with his two-wheeler asking for directions, to which she politely said that she was unaware and he should ask someone else.





"No sooner these words came out of my mouth than he groped my privates in a way that he had a sudden sexual outburst of rage and aggression on my body. For a second, I lost sense of what had just happened," she wrote.

Teaches Him A Lesson

But seeing him trying to elope, the woman spared no second thought and dragged him down along with his two-wheeler. "While he kept racing his scooty up, I kept lifting his back tyre and sustained some half a minute of wordless tussle until I could finally push to drag him down into the drain," the post read.



Kashyap shared that the incident would have been 'just a bad experience' for her had she let the accused elope. '"It would have stained my memory for good and would have resulted into a plethora of consequential events where I would lose trust for people in the civic society."

When Standing Up For Oneself Takes Courage

The witnesses applauded how she handled the situation with courage and strength, however, Kashyap added that the vigour she showcased was the result of similar traumatic experiences she and her friends had gone through back in Delhi, where the culprits successfully managed to run away before they could register any case.



"But today's experience was a harsh contradiction to my assertions where I proudly kept claiming that my home, Assam is a safe heaven for women as against the nasty encounters of Delhi or parts of North India that worry women's status of safety," she added.



Meanwhile, Assam Police officials arrived at the spot and took control of the situation later. The accused has been arrested, and an FIR has been lodged against him.

The Logical Indian Take

While society talks about standing up to the abuser to stop the crime, the one facing the situation becomes aware of the immense strength it takes to fight back. Bhavna Kashyap's presence of mind and courage to bring the abuser to task has set an example for many others who are silenced for various reasons. Kudos to the young woman!

