Shiv Sena's Corporator Misbehaves With Hospital Staff, Later Apologizes

On 20 April, a video of Shiv Sena's Corporator and Civic education committee chairman Sandhya Doshi, misbehaving with the doctors had gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at the Bhagwati hospital in Mumbai, where she confronted a person who appeared to be a member of the hospital staff for allegedly failing to adequately treat a patient, who was one of her relatives.

She can be seen threatening the doctor and saying, "I can easily get 10 doctors like you. Teach your doctors some manner, how can you use such a language!' Then she asks the man accompanying her to call the ward officer. On call, she says that the doctor is acting 'too smart' and insists on getting someone of the name 'Kawde'.

After the incident, the doctors threatened to resign over such behavior. They said that it was absurd to expect VIP treatment amid such crises. There was only one doctor available on the particular floor and they cannot prioritize high-profile patients.

Sandhya was called out for her actions by Pratik Karpe, a member of the education committee and a BJP corporator, who wrote to the BMC requesting that they take action against her and that she resign from her role as chairman of the education committee because these are not principles to pass on to future generations.

BMC Education Committee Chairman & @ShivSena Corporator Sandhya Doshi using vulgar language with Doctors in this critical time when doctors are giving their best to save lives .



Person accompanying her is not wearing mask in the hospital (1/2)#MahaCovidFailure pic.twitter.com/ysZKHJHNVI — Pratik Karpe (@CAPratikKarpe) April 20, 2021

Later, Republic World put out a video of Doshi apologizing to the doctors. She states that her intention of reaching the hospital was to get the patient admitted and not to hurt the sentiments of the doctors.

Also Read: Another Blow For Maharashtra,13 ICU Patients Die In A Fire At Maharashtra Hospital