"Wife-Beater, Depraved Man": Shehla Rashid Hits Back At Father For Making 'Wild' Allegations

Shehla's father Abdul Rashid Shora on Monday, November 30, alleged that his daughter received Rs 3 crores from two people under investigation for terror funding.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 Dec 2020 1:10 PM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Outlook

Image Credit: Outlook 

Former JNU Students' Union vice-president and activist Shehla Rashid took to Twitter to come out against her "biological" father, calling him "wife-beater" and an "abusive, depraved man". She alleged that he is making "wild" stunts as a reaction to his family acting against him.

According to the media reports, Shehla's father Abdul Rashid Shora on Monday, November 30, alleged that his daughter received Rs 3 crores from two people under investigation for terror funding.

In a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, he also alleged that he feared for his life after he received threats from his daughter's armed "bodyguard" into leaving the family's Srinagar home, as he disapproved of her political and financial dealings. Her father demanded a probe into the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) being run by Rashid, and the bank accounts of his daughters and their mother.

Shehla dismissed the allegations as baseless and said that she and her family have filed a complaint of domestic violence against her father and shared an order restraining his entry into their home on social media.

In one of her statements on Twitter, Shehla said that he was getting back at her for having legally obstructed him from entering their home in Lal Nagar in the neighbourhood of Srinagar's Chanapora.

"Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum and sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that," Shehla tweeted.

She further wrote, "He had never, in his wildest dreams, imagined that his obedient wife and timid daughters would ever speak up against him. Since he was restrained from entering the home by the Honourable Court, he's trying to derail the judicial process by resorting to cheap stunts."

Meanwhile, the J&K DGP forwarded the complaint letter by Shehla's father to the Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) for appropriate action.

Also Read: 'Ill-Informed, Unwarranted': India Reacts To Canadian PM Trudeau's Remarks On Farmers' Protests

