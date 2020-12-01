'Ill-Informed, Unwarranted': India Reacts To Canadian PM Trudeau's Remarks On Farmers' Protests

In a sharp response, India said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments relating to farmers in India are "ill-informed" and "unwarranted". PM Trudeau had said that situation related to farmers' protests in India is "concerning."



"We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes," the Foreign Ministry said in response to the Canadian PM's statements.

Coming out in support of farmers who have been protesting against the new farm laws in India, Trudeau said that, "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest."



"The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," he said during an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

"We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why, we've reached out to multiple means, directly to the India authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together," the Canadian leader said.

Reacting to the statements, Shiv Sena's deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that farmers' protest is India's internal matter.

Dear @JustinTrudeau ,touched by your concern but India's internal issue is not fodder for another nation's politics.Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.

Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 1, 2020

Earlier, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan had tweeted: "The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right."



Meanwhile, in India, the centre will today hold talks with farmers to find a resolution to the massive protests.



Farmers across several states in India fear that the new farm laws enacted in September will deprive them of guaranteed minimum prices. They also worry that government markets or mandis will be scrapped, taking away their assured earning and leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

