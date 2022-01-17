All section
Nation Mourns Loss Of Social Activist And Padma Shri Awardee Shanti Devi

Odisha,  17 Jan 2022 11:21 AM GMT

Shanti Devi was felicitated with Padma Shri, Jamunalal Bazaz Award and Radhanath Rath Peace Awards. She served the poor for more than six decades and had dedicated her life to the empowerment of tribal girls through education.

Shanti Devi, a well-known social activist and Padma Shri awardee, passed away at 88 after complaining of chest pain in Odisha's Rayagada. She fell unconscious at Gunupur Ashram, after which she was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled her demise and prayed for the departed soul. Shanti Devi was a well-known face in Odisha for serving the poor for more than six decades of her life and championing the cause of tribal girls through education.

Awarded Padma Shri Last Year

President Ramnath Kovind had felicitated the social activist with Padma Shri on January 25 last year for her work in the Maoist-hit Rayagada region of Odisha. She is also famously known for eradicating Yaws, a chronic bacterial infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shanti Devi Ji would be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier and just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers."

Several Initiatives By Shanti Devi

On April 18, 1934, Devi was born in Balasore District and got married to Gandhian follower Ratan Das at the tender age of 17 years. After her marriage, she moved to the Koraput district. She founded an ashram at Gobarapallin village in Rayagada and worked for the upliftment of tribal girls.

Later, she founded an ashram for leprosy patients in Jabarguda block of the same district before moving to Gunupur. She has also founded Seva Samaj Ashram impart education to tribal girls to make them self-reliant. She worked tirelessly for the rehabilitation of orphans and destitute. Shanti Devi was also associated with the Bhoodan Movement and has worked with Acharya Vinoba Bhave.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Kids' Satire On Demonetization And Disinvestment Draws Flak From BJP

